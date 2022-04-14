
Jeevan Mendis News
thumb

The Jeevan Mendis Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Balapuwaduge Manukulasuriya Amith Jeevan Mendis is a Sri Lankan professional cricketer who was born on 15 January 1983 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.Jeevan Mendis is a cricketer who plays

thumb

Preview: India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas Trophy, Match-1

The first match of the Nidahas Trophy will be played on tomorrow between hosts Sri Lanka and India at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium. Team India led by Rohit Sharma hav

thumb

Chandimal to captain SL, Jeevan returns for Bangladesh T20s

Leg-spinning all-rounder Jeevan Mendis has earned a recall to the Sri Lankan T20I side for the two-match series against Bangladesh later this month after over four years.Mendis, wh

thumb

Seven players released by SLC to play in BPL

Jannatul Naym PiealIt was learnt last week that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was refusing to provide No Objection Certificate (NOC) to most of its centrally contracted players to take p

