James Neesham News
thumb

Captain Litton's majestic 83 takes Comilla final of BPL 2024

Comilla Victorians thumped Rangpur Riders in the Qualifier one by 6 wickets to reach the final of BPL 2024. Skipper Litton Das' swashbuckling 83 off only 57 deliveries and youngste

thumb

Neesham gives credit to top-order batters for win against Chattogram

He came, he saw, he conquered. Itwould not be wrong to say that about James Neesham. He was the hero in hisfirst match after coming to play BPL for Rangpur Riders. A pair of wicket

thumb

Neesham joins Rangpur Riders, van der Dussen misses out due to injury

Almost half of the games in the BangladeshPremier League (BPL) have ended. The rest of the half will also see importantmatches. For that purpose, the BPL franchises are bringing st

thumb

Skipper Santner's 4 fer thumps Bangladesh by 17 runs (DLS) to level the series by 1-1

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 17 runs (DLS method) in a rain affected match in Mount Maunganui. Four fer from skipper Mitchell Santner and 2 fers from Southee, Milne and Ben Sears

thumb

Bangladesh will have more success on foreign soil in the future: Neesham

Bangladesh started the T20Iseries with a victory. Tigers beat New Zealand by 5 wickets to get a historicvictory. After such a victory, praise is coming from everyone.Earlier in the

thumb

Kohler-Cadmore, Thushara help Deccan Gladiators blow away Northern Warriors

Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s blisteringknock of 69 off just 19 balls studded with a shower of eight sixes and fourboundaries, and Nuwan Thushara’s deadly four-wicket spell blew away Northe

thumb

Travis Head's blistering 109 eclipses Rachin's fighting 116 as Australia win a nail bitter

Australia escaped Kiwi storm as they won the trans-tasman rivalry by 5 runs. Travis Head's blistering 109 helped them post an indomitable 388 on the board. Rachin Ravindra's fighti

thumb

Chapman's fantastic T20I ton helps Kiwis level the series

New Zealand won the fifth T20I by 6 wickets and level the series with Pakistan. Mark Chapman and James Neesham's freak innings won the match for Kiwis on resurgenc (Tuesday). Pakis

thumb

Babar, Rizwan help Pakistan crush New Zealand in first semi-final

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwanhave got their form just at the right time to guide Pakistan to a dominant 7-wicketvictory against New Zealand on Wednesday (November 9) at the Sydney

thumb

Williamson's 61 almost ensures New Zealand's semi-final participation

New Zealand are the favorite tofinish Group 1 of the Super 12 stage at the top after their third win and total7 points in five matches with a healthy net run rate (NRR). They beat

thumb

Ireland's Josh Little becomes sixth bowler to take hat-trick in T20 World Cup

Ireland pacer Josh Little havebagged the second hat-trick of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against NewZealand today in Adelaide. Overall, this is only the sixth hat-trick in

thumb

Four half-centuries help New Zealand to take ODI series 2-1

New Zealand have won thethree-match ODI series by 2-1 against West Indies after defeating the hosts by5 wickets in the last ODI on Sunday (August 21) in Bridgetown. In reply to Wes

