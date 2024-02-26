James Neesham News
Captain Litton's majestic 83 takes Comilla final of BPL 2024
Comilla Victorians thumped Rangpur Riders in the Qualifier one by 6 wickets to reach the final of BPL 2024. Skipper Litton Das' swashbuckling 83 off only 57 deliveries and youngste
Neesham gives credit to top-order batters for win against Chattogram
He came, he saw, he conquered. Itwould not be wrong to say that about James Neesham. He was the hero in hisfirst match after coming to play BPL for Rangpur Riders. A pair of wicket
Neesham joins Rangpur Riders, van der Dussen misses out due to injury
Almost half of the games in the BangladeshPremier League (BPL) have ended. The rest of the half will also see importantmatches. For that purpose, the BPL franchises are bringing st
Skipper Santner's 4 fer thumps Bangladesh by 17 runs (DLS) to level the series by 1-1
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 17 runs (DLS method) in a rain affected match in Mount Maunganui. Four fer from skipper Mitchell Santner and 2 fers from Southee, Milne and Ben Sears
Bangladesh will have more success on foreign soil in the future: Neesham
Bangladesh started the T20Iseries with a victory. Tigers beat New Zealand by 5 wickets to get a historicvictory. After such a victory, praise is coming from everyone.Earlier in the
Kohler-Cadmore, Thushara help Deccan Gladiators blow away Northern Warriors
Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s blisteringknock of 69 off just 19 balls studded with a shower of eight sixes and fourboundaries, and Nuwan Thushara’s deadly four-wicket spell blew away Northe
Travis Head's blistering 109 eclipses Rachin's fighting 116 as Australia win a nail bitter
Australia escaped Kiwi storm as they won the trans-tasman rivalry by 5 runs. Travis Head's blistering 109 helped them post an indomitable 388 on the board. Rachin Ravindra's fighti
Chapman's fantastic T20I ton helps Kiwis level the series
New Zealand won the fifth T20I by 6 wickets and level the series with Pakistan. Mark Chapman and James Neesham's freak innings won the match for Kiwis on resurgenc (Tuesday). Pakis
Babar, Rizwan help Pakistan crush New Zealand in first semi-final
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwanhave got their form just at the right time to guide Pakistan to a dominant 7-wicketvictory against New Zealand on Wednesday (November 9) at the Sydney
Williamson's 61 almost ensures New Zealand's semi-final participation
New Zealand are the favorite tofinish Group 1 of the Super 12 stage at the top after their third win and total7 points in five matches with a healthy net run rate (NRR). They beat
Ireland's Josh Little becomes sixth bowler to take hat-trick in T20 World Cup
Ireland pacer Josh Little havebagged the second hat-trick of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against NewZealand today in Adelaide. Overall, this is only the sixth hat-trick in
Four half-centuries help New Zealand to take ODI series 2-1
New Zealand have won thethree-match ODI series by 2-1 against West Indies after defeating the hosts by5 wickets in the last ODI on Sunday (August 21) in Bridgetown. In reply to Wes