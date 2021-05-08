
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right

Trending Now

See All
Isolation News
thumb

Seifert tests positive for Covid-19, misses flight from India

New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not travel with other Kiwi players, support staff and commentators. He’ll stay at India and

thumb

Axar joins Delhi squad after recovering from Covid-19

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Axar Patel has rejoined his Indian Premier League side after passing three weeks in a medical care facility in Mumbai following a positive test resu

thumb

Tamim thanks New Zealand Cricket

Bangladesh cricketers are now free from 14 days of strict quarantine in New Zealand. Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has been fascinated by the management of the New Zealand Cri

thumb

Arthur and Thirimanne to be discharged today

Sri Lanka's head coach Mickey Arthur and top order batsman Lahiru Thirimanne, who have been isolated following positive Covid-19 tests will be released from the Intermediate Care C

thumb

Arthur and Thirimanne in isolation, CWI hoping for Lankan team to come

Sri Lankan head coach Mickey Arthur and the top order batsman Lahiru Thirimanne, who were tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday have been isolated in the private hospital (Nawa

thumb

Hafeez in isolation breaking 'bio-secure' rules

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has to stay in self-isolation for breaking the ECB's 'bio-secure' rules. Hafeez took a picture with an old woman on the golf course adj

thumb

Alex Hales in self-isolation after experiencing coronavirus symptoms

England cricketer Alex Hales has revealed on Tuesday that he is in self-isolation after developing coronavirus symptoms.The 31-year-old batsman corrected rumours about him showing

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.