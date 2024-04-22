Islamabad United News
Javed Afridi's Generous Gesture: Gifting Car to Captain Babar Azam for Stellar PSL 2024 Performances
The Chairman of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi, made headlines lately when he gave star batsman Babar Azam an opulent white MG automobile as a th
Islamabad United Announce Retention for HBL PSL 9
The much-awaited ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is just around the corner and excitement is already high as Islamabad United announced the players who will be reta
Naseem Shah confirm to switch from Quetta Gladiators to Islamabad United
Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has confirmed that he will join IslamabadUnited in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah's move from Q
Hasan Ali is joins Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim is moving to Islamabad United
Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim has joined Islamabad United for the upcoming PSL 9 season as Hasan Ali replaces him in Karachi's lineup.HBL PSL 5 captain Imad Wasim will wear the
Naseem Shah is set to be traded to Islamabad United in PSL 9
Islamabad United is expected to include Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah in its squad for the upcoming season 9 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah
Islamabad United appoint Mike Hesson as head coach
Islamabad United has appointed former New Zealand coach and director of Royal Challengers Bangalore Mike Hesson as the head coach of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9.Mike Hesson has b
Fazalhaq Farooqi fined 10 percent for using abusive language in PSL 8
Islamabad United's Fazalhaq Farooqi has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for violating the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Staff during his side's game against La
Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 52 runs in PSL 8
Multan Sultans continued their sensational run as they beat Islamabad United in game seven of the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).The Multan Sultans have outplayed Islamabad Unite
Islamabad United unveil inspired new Kit for PSL 8
These are the new Islamabad United Jerseys 2023, Islamabad's new home and away kits for the upcoming Pakistan Super League season.The hype surrounding the eighth edition of the Pak
Hales to miss Bangladesh tour to play in PSL
Alex Hales has reportedly signed to play in the full Pakistan Super League with Islamabad United, meaning the 34-year-old will miss England's tour of Bangladesh in March.Alex Hales
Alex Hales can't wait to play in front of Islamabad United's home crowd
England batsman Alex Hales is delighted to return to Pakistan and represent Islamabad United in the upcoming eighth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).With another exci
PSL 2022: Islamabad United Skipper Shadab khan Will play Eliminator against Peshawar Zalmi?
Islamabad United, the two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions, have played the last few games without their regular captain Shadab Khan.Shadab left the field midway through