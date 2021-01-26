Isa Guha News
Guha explains who can be Paine's replacement as Australia captain
Former England cricketer Isa Guha believes Alex Carey can be a suitable replacement to Tim Paine for the captaincy role in the Australia team in the aftermath of their home series
Urooj Mumtaz becomes first Pakistan woman commentator to officiate in men's ODI
On Friday, Urooj Mumtaz became the first Pakistani woman commentator to officiate in men's ODI played between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi.The 35-year-old Urooj Mumtaz will
Cricket commentary is not men's monopoly
Lisa Sthalekar, the former Australian captain, who has now been a successful female commentator has rubbished the claims of ex-England opener Geoffrey Boycott, who recently insiste