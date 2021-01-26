
Isa Guha News
thumb

Guha explains who can be Paine's replacement as Australia captain

Former England cricketer Isa Guha believes Alex Carey can be a suitable replacement to Tim Paine for the captaincy role in the Australia team in the aftermath of their home series

thumb

Urooj Mumtaz becomes first Pakistan woman commentator to officiate in men's ODI

On Friday, Urooj Mumtaz became the first Pakistani woman commentator to officiate in men's ODI played between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi.The 35-year-old Urooj Mumtaz will

thumb

Cricket commentary is not men's monopoly

Lisa Sthalekar, the former Australian captain, who has now been a successful female commentator has rubbished the claims of ex-England opener Geoffrey Boycott, who recently insiste

