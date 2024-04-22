Ireland cricket team News
Ireland reveal their home summer schedule in focus of T20 World Cup
Ireland will take on Pakistan, Scotland and Netherlands for the readiness of the T20 World Cup, which is set to be commenced from first June in the USA and the Caribbeans. Pakistan
William Porterfield steps down as Ireland captain after 11 years
William Porterfield has resigned from the leadership role of Ireland after 11 years in the role. 28-year old Andrew Balbirnie will take Porterfield’s role as Test and 50-over capta
Oman continue their winning run beating heavyweight Ireland
Oman continue their superb form in Pentangular T20I Series as they beat the favorite Ireland by 43 runs on Sunday, October 6 at Al Amerat. With the win, Oman maintained their first
Ireland likely to play first Test against Pakistan
The newest inclusion in Test cricket, Ireland would face Pakistan in their inaugural match of the elite cricket. An ICC release said on Wednesday that Pakistan will play a ‘red bal
Faulty facilities frustrate team Bangladesh to play in Ireland
A way too much insufficiency of facilities in Ireland has agitated both visiting Bangladesh and New Zealand during the continuing Tri – nation series hosted by the Irish. Batsmen i
Fixtures of Tri-nation series out
Tri-nation series between host Ireland and two visiting sides Bangladesh and New Zealand is going to start from 12 May. Hence, Bangladesh and New Zealand are getting chances to pre
Ireland name Simi Singh in squad for tri-nation series
14-member ODI squad has been announced by Cricket Ireland on Monday for the forthcoming tri-nation series which is going to start from 12 May. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ত্রিদেশীয় সিরিজের জন্য