Ire vs Ind News
This series is very important to me, says Ruturaj Gaikwad
Young Indian batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad expressed his feelings about his position in the current Indian batting lineup. He recognized the need to acknowledge that there may not always
Ireland vs India 2nd T20 Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Ireland and India will face off in the second game of the three-game T20I series. The Village in Dublin will host this fight on Friday 18th August.The second T20I of the three-matc
Bumrah's impressive comeback outing helps India win against Ireland by 2 runs
India have registered their first victory against Ireland in the very first match of the T20I series by 2 runs (DLS method) on Friday (18th August) in the Dublin. Bowlers fantastic
Ireland vs India 1st T20I Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Ireland and India will face off in the first game of the three-game T20I series. The Village in Dublin will host this fight on this18th August.Ireland and India meet in Dublin on F
Ireland announce squad for T20I series against India
Ireland have announced a 15-man men's squad who will play India in a three-game T20I series at home from August 18.The Ireland cricket team have announced a 15-man squad for the up
Ireland vs India: 2nd T20I, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
There were two debuts at the start of the series, one each for India and Ireland. Umran Malik earned his first cap for India while Conor Olphert made his debut for Ireland.Shortly
Ireland announce 14-man squad for India T20I series
Ireland called up the duo of top batter Stephen Doheny and fast right-arm bowler Conor Olphert as they named a 14-man squad for their two-game T20I series against India.The squad n