
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
IRE tour to ZIM News
thumb

Zimbabwe announce T20I squad against Ireland

Zimbabwe have announced the strong 15-man squad for the upcoming three-match home T20I series against Ireland. Middle-order batsman Brian Bennett and pacer Trevor Gwandu earned the

thumb

Ireland announce Squad for Zimbabwe Tour

Ireland have announced two men's squads for an upcoming white-ball tour to Zimbabwe in December, marking opener Paul Stirling's first series as permanent white-ball captain. Paul S

thumb

Ireland's Lorcan Tucker miss Zimbabwe T20Is to play ILT20

Star wicketkeeper, team batsman Lorcan Tucker will be without Ireland's Lorcan Tucker to miss the T20I series against Zimbabwe. Ireland's Lorcan Tucker will forgo the T20I series a

thumb

Stephen Doheny named in Ireland's white ball squad for Zimbabwe tour

Capless batsman Stephen Doheny has been named in Ireland's ODI and T20I squad for the tour of Zimbabwe which is due to take place in January 2023. Doheny was part of Ireland's squa

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.