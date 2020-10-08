
IPLT20 2020 News
thumb

Ranchi-born Rahul's "love and affection" for Dhoni

Col. Ajay Tripathi, who retired from the army recently considers his son Rahul's blistering innings of 81 runs (8 fours and 3 sixes) for Kolkata Knight Riders not only got the vict

thumb

Bhuvi's replacement Prithvi Raj "pleasantly surprised"

Andhra Pradesh's 22-year-old fast bowler Prithvi Raj is excited to be the member of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the ongoing IPL tournament.He has already been a part of the tea

thumb

Diwali comes early in Rahul Tewatia's village

Till Sunday Rahul Tewatia's name was not very popular among cricket-fans. However, his one-over game for Rajasthan Royals against Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah have changed the mood o

thumb

20 tips for players to beat heat during IPL in Dubai

Ramji Srinivasan, high-performance coach and strength and conditioning trainer of India’s 2011 World Cup team, has issued guidelines and provided 20 tips for the players to beat th

thumb

BCCI urged to scrap the IPL this season

A Mumbai-based Social Activist Ravi Nair has asked the BCCI officials to scrap this year's IPL.Having sent a 5-page legal notice through his lawyer Tanweer Nizam to the BCCI offici

thumb

IPL to miss the live experience and atmosphere

Bipin Dani“Whistle Podu Army”, the official Chennai Super Kings Fan Club, which is supporting the MS Dhoni's IPL team will welcome the decision if the matches this season are playe

thumb

IPL biggest tournament in the world: Owais Shah

Former England cricketer Owais Shah has advocated for the superiority of Indian Premier League (IPL) over all other franchise cricket tournaments, saying this is the biggest tourna

thumb

Mumbai-Chennai clash to kickstart IPL 2020

The first match of the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between reigning champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, as the full schedule of the gro

thumb

IPL the reason behind New Zealand cricket's development

The Indian Premier League (IPL), biggest franchise based cricket tournament in the world, has played a big role in the development of New Zealand cricketers, said national selector

thumb

IPL start date could be changed as ICC turns down BCCI's request

In an interesting move to say the least, world cricket's governing body International Cricket Council (ICC) has turned down the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) reque

thumb

Dhoni best captain of India, believes Raina

India left-hand batsman Suresh Raina insists that MS Dhoni is the best captain India have ever had, and added that the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings are

thumb

IPL 2020 start date revealed

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kickstart on March 29 next year, with Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai playing host to opening match of the defending champions M

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

