BCB reveals reason behind not letting Taskin, Shoriful to be named at IPL Auction
The names of three Bangladeshicricketers were in the auction list for the upcoming season of the IndianPremier League (IPL). They are Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shaoriful
Aakash Chopra questions Starc, Cummins' huge price at IPL 2024 Auction
The biggest surprise of the IPL Auctionheld on Tuesday (December 19) was the breaking of the record for the mostexpensive cricketer in IPL history. That too twice. Two Aussie pacer
I expected to be picked up: Salt after not getting team at IPL auction
The mini-auction for the upcoming2024 IPL was held on Tuesday (December 19). However, despite the mini-auction,several big records were set. Two Australian pacers Mitchell Starc an
Mitchell Starc becomes the most expensive player in IPL auction history
Australian international Mitchell Starc etched his name into the record books after he became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League. Kolkata Knight
Mustafizur Rahman sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2 crore
Bangladesh pacer MustafizurRahman has got a team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction. MSDhoni's team Chennai Super Kings bought him at the base price of INR 2 crore.Thi
IPL 2024 auction: Pat Cummins sold to SRH for INR 20.5 crore
The highly-engaging IPL 2024 auction is currently being held in Dubai. Australian captain Pat Cummins grabbed the attention after he was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for a record IN
Starc breaks Cummins' record to become most expensive player at IPL
The Kolkata Knight Riders paidINR 24.75 crore (about $2,982,000) to acquire Australian fast bowler MitchellStarc, breaking the previous record for most expensive player in an IPLau
3 Bangladesh cricketers in IPL 2024 auction
The Board of Control for Cricketin India (BCCI) has released the final list for the Indian Premier League (IPL)auction, in which only 3 cricketers from Bangladesh have made it. Ear
AB de Villiers gives his honest opinion on RCB's bowling lineup ahead of IPL 2024 auction
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore star AB de Villiers made the headlines after he opened up on RCB's bowling lineup ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. Proteas batting great is of the