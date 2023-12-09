
injury News
thumb

Abrar Ahmed likely to miss first Test due to leg discomfort

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed is likely to miss the series opener against Australia after complaining of right leg discomfort during the team's ongoing warm-up game with the Prime M

thumb

Abrar Ahmed is suffers from injury ahead of first Test against Australia

Pakistan leggieAbrar Ahmed suffered discomfort in his right leg on the third day of the four-day warm-up match against the Prime Minister's team.Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed complained

thumb

Naseem Shah likely to miss 2023 World Cup due to injury

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah faces the grim prospect of missing the entire ODI World Cup due to a more serious right shoulder injury than initially thought.A bad news for Pakis

thumb

James Anderson provides key injury update ahead of Ashes

England's James Anderson said he expects to return from his groin injury in "a couple of weeks" but the experienced fast bowler is not aiming for a comeback for the one-off Test ag

thumb

Will Jacks ruled out of IPL 2023 due to muscle injury

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have suffered a major blow ahead of the 2023 IPL as all-rounder Will Jacks is set to miss the full season through injury.Will Jacks has been ruled

thumb

Wiaan Mulder ruled out of West Indies ODI series

Proteas all-rounder Wiaan Mulder was ruled out of BetwayOne-Day International (ODI) three-game series against West Indies due to a left-sided load.South Africa cricket team all-rou

thumb

Matt Henry Ruled out of the ODI series against Pakistan and India

New Zealand's Matt Henry has been ruled out of his side's upcoming white ball streak against India and Pakistan. The star seamer suffered a pulled stomach on the final day of the s

thumb

PCB provides update about Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf injuries

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday issued an update on the fitness progress of the team's fast bowling mainstays Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ha

thumb

Asia Cup 2022: Kohli meets Afridi, asking about his injury

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and other members of the India cricket team met with Pakistan's injured pacemaker Shaheen Shah Afridi on Thursday at the International Cricket Cou

thumb

Jos Buttler Ruled out of The hundred 2022 due to injury

Manchester Originals captain Jos Buttler will miss the rest of The Hundred due to a calf injury he sustained against Southern Brave last Thursday.Buttler captained the Manchester O

thumb

England fast bowler Mark Wood has to undergo another surgery

Mark Wood was injured on the West Indies tour and later missed IPL 2022 where he was due to represent Lucknow Super Giants and was out of action until recently.England fast bowler

thumb

SL vs PAK: Shaheen Afridi undergoes MRI scan after injury scare during first Test

Pakistan's pacer ace Shaheen Afridi has undergone an MRI scan after suffering a leg injury in the first test against Sri Lanka.During Sri Lanka's second innings, Shaheen Afridi suf

