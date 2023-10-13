
Indian Opener News
thumb

Shubman Gill named ICC Players of the Month for September

Shubman Gill was named the ICC Player of the Month for September on Friday after his run-scoring performances in India's Asia Cup campaign and subsequent ODI series against Austral

thumb

Shubman Gill arrive in Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan Clash

Shubman Gill has reached Ahmedabad ahead of India's clash with Pakistan on Saturday, October 14. Gill continues to recover from dengue fever and his participation in the game is un

thumb

Shubman Gill named ICC men's player in month for January

India opener Shubman Gill, who has been in brilliant form across formats late, has been named the winner of the ICC Men's Player of the Month Awards for January 2023.The Internatio

thumb

KL Rahul just got his rhythm back says ex-cricketer Dodda Ganesh

Team India won the three-game T20I series against South Africa 2-1 with an impressive 16-round win in game two at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday 2 October.Indi

