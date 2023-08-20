
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • India Women's Cricket Team
India Women's Cricket Team News
thumb

I don't regret anything: Harmanpreet Kaur opens up about Dhaka umpiring incident

Despite receiving a two-matchsuspension for her behaviour during a heated third ODI match against Bangladeshin Dhaka a month ago, the captain of India's women's cricket team, Harma

thumb

BCCI announces next step against Harmanpreet Kaur for her behaviour in Bangladesh tour

The BCCI has made an officialstatement about the future of Indian women's cricket team skipper HarmanpreetKaur after she served a two-match suspension.So not only ban, fine and dem

thumb

India's two women cricketers to serve as selectors in USA

India's two former women's teammembers- Rajeshwari Dholakia Antani and Jyotsna Patel have been appointed asselectors in the USA. Rajeshwari has played four Testsand 13 ODIs, wherea

thumb

India women's cricket team to play 6 matches in 14 days against Bangladesh

The Indian women's cricket teamwill visit Bangladesh next month to play the ICC Women's Championship series.The tourists will come to Dhaka on July 6 to play 3 T20I matches along w

thumb

Kamalpreet Kaur intends to play for Indian women's cricket team

Kamalpreet Kaur made the headlines on Sunday after accomplishing a new record in the Discus throw. The 25-year-old woman athlete became the second Indian woman to reach the Olympic

thumb

Top 5 Indian bowlers with most wickets in women’s T20I

Cricket is one of the most beloved sports for Indians and T20 has changed the perception of the game in a big way. This short format limited over game has gained immense popularity

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.