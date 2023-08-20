India Women's Cricket Team News
I don't regret anything: Harmanpreet Kaur opens up about Dhaka umpiring incident
Despite receiving a two-matchsuspension for her behaviour during a heated third ODI match against Bangladeshin Dhaka a month ago, the captain of India's women's cricket team, Harma
BCCI announces next step against Harmanpreet Kaur for her behaviour in Bangladesh tour
The BCCI has made an officialstatement about the future of Indian women's cricket team skipper HarmanpreetKaur after she served a two-match suspension.So not only ban, fine and dem
India's two women cricketers to serve as selectors in USA
India's two former women's teammembers- Rajeshwari Dholakia Antani and Jyotsna Patel have been appointed asselectors in the USA. Rajeshwari has played four Testsand 13 ODIs, wherea
India women's cricket team to play 6 matches in 14 days against Bangladesh
The Indian women's cricket teamwill visit Bangladesh next month to play the ICC Women's Championship series.The tourists will come to Dhaka on July 6 to play 3 T20I matches along w
Kamalpreet Kaur intends to play for Indian women's cricket team
Kamalpreet Kaur made the headlines on Sunday after accomplishing a new record in the Discus throw. The 25-year-old woman athlete became the second Indian woman to reach the Olympic
Top 5 Indian bowlers with most wickets in women’s T20I
Cricket is one of the most beloved sports for Indians and T20 has changed the perception of the game in a big way. This short format limited over game has gained immense popularity