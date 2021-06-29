India vs New Zealand WTC Final News
Southee auctions WTC final jersey for cancer treatment of 8-year-old girl
New Zealand star pacer Tim Southee has decided to auction the jersey that he wore in the recently concluded ICC World Test Championship final against India.The proceeds from the sa
Time to celebrate with 'Mason'
Former New Zealand fast bowler Michael Mason was ‘surprised’ when the Kane Williamnson-led New Zealand team named the ICC mace in his name after winning the World Test Championship
Kohli's long wait for his century is not a red signal
In the rain affected World Test Championship Final against New Zealand at Southampton, Team India captain could score only 44 and 13 runs in both the innings. India lost the final
Vaughan criticizes Kohli's opinion on best of three WTC finals
Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan criticizes Indian skipper Virat Kohli's opinion on having the best of three finals for WTC.The inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Cham
Ghosts of MCG, Lord's gone as New Zealand win inaugural WTC
New Zealand have beaten India by 8 wickets in the historic ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Hampshire Bowl."Sometimes, just sometimes, nice guys do finish first," utt
Jamieson, reprieved Pant keep the game well alive
It is still anyone’s game in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, with New Zealand picking up wickets and India pushing for runs. This is the first time in 31 years a Test is
WTC Final: Two fans vacated after abuse on New Zealand players
Two fans were vacated from the ground on day five of the ICC World Test Championship final, after racial abuse on New Zealand players.ICC World Test Championship Final is currently
India, New Zealand set for enthralling finale
The inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Hampshire Bowl goes into the sixth day.[caption id="attachment_167819" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Tim Southee str
Wickets give India the edge at lunch
Wickets have brought India back in the game, leaving New Zealand five down at lunch of day five in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Hampshire Bowl.New Zealand pai
Pietersen unhappy with hosting important games in UK
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen unhappy with hosting important games in England due to the poor weather conditions there.ICC World Test Championship Final is currently und
WTC Final sees another day of washout
It has been the story of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) Final - rain spoiling two out of the 'six' days - in Southampton. [caption id="attachment_167709" align="aligncen
Jamieson, Conway make New Zealand's day
New Zealand keep their nose ahead at the end of day three's play against India in the ICC World Test Championship Final in Southampton. The all important wicket of Devon Conway in