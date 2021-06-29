
India vs New Zealand WTC Final News
thumb

Southee auctions WTC final jersey for cancer treatment of 8-year-old girl

New Zealand star pacer Tim Southee has decided to auction the jersey that he wore in the recently concluded ICC World Test Championship final against India.The proceeds from the sa

thumb

Time to celebrate with 'Mason'

Former New Zealand fast bowler Michael Mason was ‘surprised’ when the Kane Williamnson-led New Zealand team named the ICC mace in his name after winning the World Test Championship

thumb

Kohli's long wait for his century is not a red signal

In the rain affected World Test Championship Final against New Zealand at Southampton, Team India captain could score only 44 and 13 runs in both the innings. India lost the final

thumb

Vaughan criticizes Kohli's opinion on best of three WTC finals

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan criticizes Indian skipper Virat Kohli's opinion on having the best of three finals for WTC.The inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Cham

thumb

Ghosts of MCG, Lord's gone as New Zealand win inaugural WTC

New Zealand have beaten India by 8 wickets in the historic ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Hampshire Bowl."Sometimes, just sometimes, nice guys do finish first," utt

thumb

Jamieson, reprieved Pant keep the game well alive

It is still anyone’s game in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, with New Zealand picking up wickets and India pushing for runs.  This is the first time in 31 years a Test is

thumb

WTC Final: Two fans vacated after abuse on New Zealand players

Two fans were vacated from the ground on day five of the ICC World Test Championship final, after racial abuse on New Zealand players.ICC World Test Championship Final is currently

thumb

India, New Zealand set for enthralling finale

The inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Hampshire Bowl goes into the sixth day.[caption id="attachment_167819" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Tim Southee str

thumb

Wickets give India the edge at lunch

Wickets have brought India back in the game, leaving New Zealand five down at lunch of day five in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Hampshire Bowl.New Zealand pai

thumb

Pietersen unhappy with hosting important games in UK

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen unhappy with hosting important games in England due to the poor weather conditions there.ICC World Test Championship Final is currently und

thumb

WTC Final sees another day of washout

It has been the story of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) Final - rain spoiling two out of the 'six' days - in Southampton. [caption id="attachment_167709" align="aligncen

thumb

Jamieson, Conway make New Zealand's day

New Zealand keep their nose ahead at the end of day three's play against India in the ICC World Test Championship Final in Southampton.  The all important wicket of Devon Conway in

