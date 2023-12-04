India vs Australia 2023 News
Bishnoi is different from any other leg spinner: Muralitharan
The Indian spin-bowling attackhas been praised by legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan. Speaking on JioCinema, Muralitharan claimed that India's excellent spin bowling assault ha
Aaron Hardie makes unwanted record in third T20I against India
It was a nightmare for bowlersduring the third Twenty20 International match between India and Australia,which took place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The batsmensc
All the records in India-Australia third T20I
Glenn Maxwell likes Indian soilvery much. Otherwise, why would he appear in such a devastating form. At theend of the World Cup, Maxwell kept his form in the India series in the sa
Are they here to win?: Aakash Chopra questions Australia side
According to Aakash Chopra, it isunclear if Australia entered the T20 International series that is now beingplayed against India with a winning attitude.A defeat by two wickets in
Australia make changes to squad as World Cup-winning players set to return home
After their encounter againstIndia in Guwahati on Tuesday evening, six members of the national men's T20team from Australia will be flying out of Asia right after the match. Thisme
"I like finishing games" - Tilak Varma says he is learning from Rinku Singh
Rinku Singh shot into prominence when he struck five consecutive sixes off Yash Dhull's bowling in the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans. KKR's batting sen
I've never really strived so much for leadership: Wade
Even though he isn't sure if hewill be the first-choice wicketkeeper for Australia in next year's T20 WorldCup in the Caribbean and the United States, Australia's interim T20 capta
Aakash Chopra takes an indirect dig at Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill while praising Mitchell Marsh
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra took an indirect dig at Indian batters - Shreyas Iye and Shubman Gill while praising Australia's Mitchell Marsh. While speaking on his YouTube
Rahul Dravid explains how Australia managed to keep Indian batters in check in Rajkot ODI
The three-match ODI series between India and Australia came to a close recently. The Men in Blue already got their job done in the first two games as they won both games with relat
Rohit Sharma reveals why Ishan Kishan is not playing the 3rd ODI against Australia
Team India are locking horns with the Australian cricket team in the third and final ODI match. The dead rubber is being held atSaurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Earl
Harbhajan Singh picks India's playing XI for third ODI against Australia
Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh wants the Indian team management to rest KL Rahul for the third and final ODI against Australia, which is scheduled to be played on Septem
Mitchell Starc hopeful of returning in third ODI against India
Australia star pacer Mitchell Starchas recently had a string of injuries that have forced him to miss the firsttwo One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against India.Starc has had some mi