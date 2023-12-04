
India vs Australia 2023 News
thumb

Bishnoi is different from any other leg spinner: Muralitharan

The Indian spin-bowling attackhas been praised by legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan. Speaking on JioCinema, Muralitharan claimed that India's excellent spin bowling assault ha

thumb

Aaron Hardie makes unwanted record in third T20I against India

It was a nightmare for bowlersduring the third Twenty20 International match between India and Australia,which took place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The batsmensc

thumb

All the records in India-Australia third T20I

Glenn Maxwell likes Indian soilvery much. Otherwise, why would he appear in such a devastating form. At theend of the World Cup, Maxwell kept his form in the India series in the sa

thumb

Are they here to win?: Aakash Chopra questions Australia side

According to Aakash Chopra, it isunclear if Australia entered the T20 International series that is now beingplayed against India with a winning attitude.A defeat by two wickets in

thumb

Australia make changes to squad as World Cup-winning players set to return home

After their encounter againstIndia in Guwahati on Tuesday evening, six members of the national men's T20team from Australia will be flying out of Asia right after the match. Thisme

thumb

"I like finishing games" - Tilak Varma says he is learning from Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh shot into prominence when he struck five consecutive sixes off Yash Dhull's bowling in the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans. KKR's batting sen

thumb

I've never really strived so much for leadership: Wade

Even though he isn't sure if hewill be the first-choice wicketkeeper for Australia in next year's T20 WorldCup in the Caribbean and the United States, Australia's interim T20 capta

thumb

Aakash Chopra takes an indirect dig at Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill while praising Mitchell Marsh

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra took an indirect dig at Indian batters - Shreyas Iye and Shubman Gill while praising Australia's Mitchell Marsh. While speaking on his YouTube

thumb

Rahul Dravid explains how Australia managed to keep Indian batters in check in Rajkot ODI

The three-match ODI series between India and Australia came to a close recently. The Men in Blue already got their job done in the first two games as they won both games with relat

thumb

Rohit Sharma reveals why Ishan Kishan is not playing the 3rd ODI against Australia

Team India are locking horns with the Australian cricket team in the third and final ODI match. The dead rubber is being held atSaurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Earl

thumb

Harbhajan Singh picks India's playing XI for third ODI against Australia

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh wants the Indian team management to rest KL Rahul for the third and final ODI against Australia, which is scheduled to be played on Septem

thumb

Mitchell Starc hopeful of returning in third ODI against India

Australia star pacer Mitchell Starchas recently had a string of injuries that have forced him to miss the firsttwo One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against India.Starc has had some mi

