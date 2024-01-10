India vs Afghanistan 2024 News
Kohli to miss first T20I against Afghanistan
India and Afghanistan areentering the field in their last T20I series before the T20 World Cup. Thefirst match of the three-match T20I series will be played tomorrow January 11. St
Rashid Khan ruled out of India series
Afghanistan star leg spinner RashidKhan has been ruled out of the T20I series against India. Rashid Khan has not been involved in any formof competitive cricket since the 2023 ODI
Rohit, Kohli back in India's T20I squad for Afghanistan series
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli havefinally returned to India's T20 squad. BCCI has announced the 16-member squadfor the Afghanistan series at home, keeping Rohit and Kohli. Suryakuma
Mujeeb Ur Rahman returns to Afghanistan squad for India series
Finally, Mujeeb Ur Rahman hasbeen returned to the national team of Afghanistan. In the last few days, there hasbeen some apprehension about the future of Mujeeb in the national tea