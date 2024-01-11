
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
  • Home
  • India vs Afghanistan
India vs Afghanistan News
thumb

Shivam Dube steers India home with his all round brilliance

India crashed Afghanistan by 6 wickets on Thursday (11th January) in Mohali. Shivam Dube's all round brilliance took them home with 6 wickets in hands. He first took a wicket with

thumb

Indian pacers breath fire in a horror evening in Mumbai as Lankans bundle out for 55

India steamrolled over Sri Lanka as they beat Sri Lanka by a mammoth margin of 302 runs on Thursday (2nd November) in Mumbai. Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer scored fift

thumb

Four wickets doesn't mean I have done something extraordinary: Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah delivered a greatWorld Cup performance on a batting masterpiece against Afghanistan yesterday,but this did not bring him much gratification. For him, "process" isof

thumb

Virat Kohli Requests the Arun Jaitley Stadium crowd to stop booing Naveen-ul-Haq

India won their secondconsecutive game in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 by defeating Afghanistan byeight wickets in Delhi. Rohit Sharma struck a blazing century and Virat Kohlisco

thumb

Rohit Sharma creates multiple records with scintillating World Cup century

India captain Rohit Sharma hasregistered multiple records during their second match in the ongoing ICC ODIWorld Cup against Afghanistan on Wednesday (October 11) in Delhi.Rohit bea

thumb

Rohit Sharma's spectacular 131 decimates Afghanistan by 8 wickets

India obliterated Afghanistan by 8 wickets on Wednesday (11th October) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Jasprit Bumrah's deadly four fer before Rohit Sharma's imperious 131 off only

thumb

Live: Afghanistan bat first, Shardul replaces Ashwin for India

Afghanistan have won the toss andelected to bat first against Afghanistan on Wednesday (October 11) in Delhi.Afghanistan have backed the sameteam for the match despite the loss aga

thumb

Shubman Gill ruled out of Afghanistan match

After missing India's inauguralWorld Cup match against Australia in Chennai due to a dengue fever diagnosis,Shubman Gill will now miss Wednesday's match against Afghanistan in Delh

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.