India vs Afghanistan News
Shivam Dube steers India home with his all round brilliance
India crashed Afghanistan by 6 wickets on Thursday (11th January) in Mohali. Shivam Dube's all round brilliance took them home with 6 wickets in hands. He first took a wicket with
Indian pacers breath fire in a horror evening in Mumbai as Lankans bundle out for 55
India steamrolled over Sri Lanka as they beat Sri Lanka by a mammoth margin of 302 runs on Thursday (2nd November) in Mumbai. Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer scored fift
Four wickets doesn't mean I have done something extraordinary: Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah delivered a greatWorld Cup performance on a batting masterpiece against Afghanistan yesterday,but this did not bring him much gratification. For him, "process" isof
Virat Kohli Requests the Arun Jaitley Stadium crowd to stop booing Naveen-ul-Haq
India won their secondconsecutive game in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 by defeating Afghanistan byeight wickets in Delhi. Rohit Sharma struck a blazing century and Virat Kohlisco
Rohit Sharma creates multiple records with scintillating World Cup century
India captain Rohit Sharma hasregistered multiple records during their second match in the ongoing ICC ODIWorld Cup against Afghanistan on Wednesday (October 11) in Delhi.Rohit bea
India obliterated Afghanistan by 8 wickets on Wednesday (11th October) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Jasprit Bumrah's deadly four fer before Rohit Sharma's imperious 131 off only
Live: Afghanistan bat first, Shardul replaces Ashwin for India
Afghanistan have won the toss andelected to bat first against Afghanistan on Wednesday (October 11) in Delhi.Afghanistan have backed the sameteam for the match despite the loss aga
Shubman Gill ruled out of Afghanistan match
After missing India's inauguralWorld Cup match against Australia in Chennai due to a dengue fever diagnosis,Shubman Gill will now miss Wednesday's match against Afghanistan in Delh