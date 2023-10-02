
Imran Khan News
thumb

Fan spots hilarious similarities between Pakistan's 1992 and 2023 World Cup campaigns

As Babar Azam and his men were about to launch their World Cup campaign in India, one social media influencer took it upon himself to share the activities of all the fans - and tri

thumb

PCB revises and re-releases a new video featuring Imran Khan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)published an enhanced version of a promotional video highlighting Pakistan'sillustrious cricketing history on Thursday and labelled it as the"origin

thumb

Imran Khan sentenced to three years in Toshakhana case

Pakistan's former prime ministerand World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan was eventually sentenced to prison forcorruption. Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran has been sentenced t

thumb

Babar Azam will effortlessly surpass Virat Kohli says Imran Khan

Former cricket legend and Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his firm belief that Babar Azam had the potential to surpass Virat Kohli's performances.Former Pakistan captain Imran

thumb

Imran Khan slams BCCI for isolating Pakistani players

Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan has criticized the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not allowing Pakistani cricketers to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

thumb

Shaheen Afridi's injury has changed the scenario for Pakistan: Imran Khan

Imran Khan praised Pakistan's fast bowling attack but regretted Shaheen Shah Afridi's injury during the T20 World Cup final between Pakistan and England. England led by Jos Buttler

thumb

Babar wants to utilise powerplay to win the final

Pakistan and England are facingeach other in the T20 World Cup final tomorrow at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). To win the title, both teams will haveto give their all. Pakistan c

thumb

'If Pakistan do win the World Cup, in 2048 Babar Azam will be the Prime Minister of Pakistan'

This year's T20 World Cup isstrangely similar to the 1992 ODI World Cup. Pakistan won the World Cup in 1992under the leadership of Imran Khan. This time too, Pakistan are going tow

thumb

Teams with billion-dollar leagues are falling behind us: Ramiz Raja after India's defeat

Pakistan went from the brink of eliminationto the final, while India exited the T20 World Cup from the semi-final despitebeing the group champions in the Super 12 phase. Pakistan C

thumb

Players standing beside Imran Khan after he gets injured in gunfire attack

Former Pakistan captain andformer Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the rally in Wazirabad, Punjab. Hewas shot by a bullet in this long march organized to demand the restoration o

thumb

Imran wins the International Sports Personality award

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imran Khan received the International Sports Personality Award at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awards in Dubai, United Arab Emirat

thumb

Imran Khan praises Pakistan despite defeat in Semi

Pakistan lost against Australia despite being in a commanding position. This loss in Semifinal has eliminated them from the ICC Twenty/20 World Cup. But they have earned praise of

