ICL News
"I went to ICL to prove myself, not for money" - Shahriar Nafees
Bangladeshi batsman Shahriar Nafees went to play in the controversial Indian Cricket League (ICL) in 2007 after receiving a lucrative offer and was criticized for participating in
First proposal from ICL came to Ashraful: Nafees
Bangladesh batsman Shahriar Nafees talked about some of the untold stories about the controversial Indian Cricket League (ICL) on his official Facebook page.As promised, Shahriar N
I didn't go to ICL even after getting Rs 15 crore offer: Ashraful
The 2008 Indian Cricket League (ICL) came as a storm in Bangladesh cricket. 13 Bangladesh cricketers were banned for playing in the unauthorized ICL. Many believe that then Banglad