Ravi Shastri lashes out at Indian batters' shot selection in WTC final 2023
Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri was surprised by the way Indian batters approached the game in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Kennington Oval
Ravindra Jadeja breaks 44-year-old record in WTC final
Indian all-rounder RavindraJadeja made history by becoming the country's most successful left-arm spinnerin Test cricket history, surpassing compatriot Bishan Singh Bedi in theproc
Ajinkya Rahane becomes 13th Indian player to score 5000 runs in Tests
During India's current World TestChampionship (WTC) Final 2023 match against Australia, star batter AjinkyaRahane entered the 5000-run club, marking a remarkable return to the Indi
ICC prepares two pitches for WTC final
After receiving threats from oilprotestors who promised to vandalize the pitch and ground during the World TestChampionship Final between India and Australia, the International Cri
Rohit hoping for success in 'challenging conditions' of England
The ICC World Test Championship isknocking at the door. And after 1 day, India and Australia will enter the fieldin the fight to achieve the superiority of the Test. Both teams are
Hazlewood ruled out of ICC World Test Championship final, Neser joins squad
Australia pacer Josh Hazlewoodwas already suffering from injuries. There was doubt about playing in the finalof the World Test Championship. The fears finally come true as Josh Haz
Lance Klusener thinks Hardik Pandya skips Test cricket too early in his career
Former South Africa cricketer LanceKlusener believes that Hardik Pandya gave up Test cricket a touch too readilyto manage his workload. Due to his injury problems,Hardik has only b
David Warner wants three-match series for ICC World Test Championship final
The final of the ICC World TestChampionship is knocking at the door. India and Australia will play in thefinal of this cycle. Discussions around this important match have alreadyst
It is about finding ways to score runs: Labuschagne ahead of ICC WTC final
The final of the ICC World TestChampionship is knocking at the door. Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne wantsto play his best in the match.Labuschagne has a great streak inTests.
Suryakumar Yadav reveals story behind his nickname SKY
Suryakumar Yadav, a top batterfor Team India and the Mumbai Indians, reflected on the origins of hisnow-iconic batter "SKY" before India's World Test Championship (WTC)final agains
Rahane opens up on his emotional comeback ahead of WTC final
Ajinkya Rahane used to be a regular feature of India's Test set-up but was taken out of the line-up owing to his poor form. However, the veteran cricketer never gave up as he kept
Ricky Ponting names the important player for India in WTC final
The second cycle of the ICC World Test Championship final between Team India and Australia is just less than a week away from going all guns blazing. The final will kick off at The