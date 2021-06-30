ICC World Test Championship 2019-2021 News
Taylor dismisses retirement plans and wants to play long
New Zealand right-handed batsman Ross Taylor sidelines retirement plans and said he wants to play cricket as long he can.New Zealand are now celebrating their World Test Championsh
Time to celebrate with 'Mason'
Former New Zealand fast bowler Michael Mason was ‘surprised’ when the Kane Williamnson-led New Zealand team named the ICC mace in his name after winning the World Test Championship
Winning WTC pinnacle for me: Wagner
New Zealand bowler Neil Wagner has said that winning the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) will be the pinnacle for him.New Zealand, after 91 years into international cricket, fina
Ghosts of MCG, Lord's gone as New Zealand win inaugural WTC
New Zealand have beaten India by 8 wickets in the historic ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Hampshire Bowl."Sometimes, just sometimes, nice guys do finish first," utt
Jamieson, reprieved Pant keep the game well alive
It is still anyone’s game in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, with New Zealand picking up wickets and India pushing for runs. This is the first time in 31 years a Test is
WTC Final: Two fans vacated after abuse on New Zealand players
Two fans were vacated from the ground on day five of the ICC World Test Championship final, after racial abuse on New Zealand players.ICC World Test Championship Final is currently
India, New Zealand set for enthralling finale
The inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Hampshire Bowl goes into the sixth day.[caption id="attachment_167819" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Tim Southee str
ICC fines West Indies heavy, cuts WTC points
West Indies have been fined 60 percent of match fees and docked six World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate in the second Test against South Africa in Gros
Wickets give India the edge at lunch
Wickets have brought India back in the game, leaving New Zealand five down at lunch of day five in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Hampshire Bowl.New Zealand pai
Maharaj hat-trick earns away series win for Proteas
South Africa have pulled off their first away Test series victory in four years, beating West Indies by 158 runs in the second Test at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gro
Pietersen unhappy with hosting important games in UK
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen unhappy with hosting important games in England due to the poor weather conditions there.ICC World Test Championship Final is currently und
WTC Final sees another day of washout
It has been the story of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) Final - rain spoiling two out of the 'six' days - in Southampton. [caption id="attachment_167709" align="aligncen