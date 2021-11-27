
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 News
thumb

Bangladesh Women seal historic World Cup berth

The 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe has been called off for Covid-19 which also finalises the remaining three qualifiers.Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies h

thumb

Thailand hand Bangladesh shock defeat

Thailand have created yet another major upset beating Bangladesh by 16 runs (DLS method) in Group B game of the Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier at Harare Sports Club.Thailand p

thumb

Sharmin hundred sets up huge win over USA

Sharmin Akhter struck the first-ever hundred by Bangladeshi batter in Women's ODIs as Bangladesh go one step closer to Super Sixes of the World Cup Qualifiers.Sharmin raises her ba

thumb

Bangladesh stun Pakistan in Women's CWC Qualifiers

On a mission to seal their first-ever 50-over World Cup berth, Bangladesh have beaten Pakistan bythree wickets to kick off Women's World Cup Qualifier at the Old Hararians, Harare.

thumb

BCB names preliminary squad for Women's World Cup Qualifier

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced 20-strong preliminarysquad for the 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.Top three teams out of ten will make it to the

thumb

Women's World Cup Qualifier in Nov-Dec

Zimbabwe will host the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier from November 21 to December 5.Full Member nations Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Zimbabwe and Ireland

