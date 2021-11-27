ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 News
Bangladesh Women seal historic World Cup berth
The 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe has been called off for Covid-19 which also finalises the remaining three qualifiers.Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies h
Thailand hand Bangladesh shock defeat
Thailand have created yet another major upset beating Bangladesh by 16 runs (DLS method) in Group B game of the Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier at Harare Sports Club.Thailand p
Sharmin hundred sets up huge win over USA
Sharmin Akhter struck the first-ever hundred by Bangladeshi batter in Women's ODIs as Bangladesh go one step closer to Super Sixes of the World Cup Qualifiers.Sharmin raises her ba
Bangladesh stun Pakistan in Women's CWC Qualifiers
On a mission to seal their first-ever 50-over World Cup berth, Bangladesh have beaten Pakistan bythree wickets to kick off Women's World Cup Qualifier at the Old Hararians, Harare.
BCB names preliminary squad for Women's World Cup Qualifier
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced 20-strong preliminarysquad for the 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.Top three teams out of ten will make it to the
Women's World Cup Qualifier in Nov-Dec
Zimbabwe will host the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier from November 21 to December 5.Full Member nations Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Zimbabwe and Ireland