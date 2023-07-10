ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023 News
Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Zimbabwe players headline ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 Team of the Tournament
The International Cricket Council(ICC) has released the best XI of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023.There are three cricketers in the XI from Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and Zi
Scotland vs West Indies Today Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Scotland take on the West Indies in the first game of the Super Sixes round of qualifying at Harare Sports Club. Richie Berrington's men have been exceptional in their campaign so
Dimuth Karunaratne justified his ODI recall, says his mentor Harsha de Silva
Sri Lankan opening batter DimuthKarunaratne’s maiden hundred in his 40th ODI in Group B, ICC Cricket World CupQualifier against Ireland at Bulawayo won the heart of his childhood c
United States bowler Kyle Phillip suspended from bowling in international cricket
After the ICC's Event Paneldetermined that USA fast bowler Kyle Phillip utilizes an illegal bowlingaction, Phillip has been immediately banned from bowling in internationalcricket.
UAE announce squad for ODI World Cup Qualifier
United Arab Emirates (UAE) havenamed a 15-man squad on Monday (June 12) for the ICC Men's Cricket World CupQualifier 2023 in Zimbabwe.The squad is led by MohammadWaseem and include
Sri Lanka cricket team get in trouble for hotel rooms in Zimbabwe
The cricketers and staff of the SriLanka team had to face many problems checking into the hotel in Bulawayo,Zimbabwe for the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier. However, the issue was lat
Mahela Jayawardene to travel to Zimbabwe for ODI World Cup Qualifier
Former Sri Lanka captain MahelaJayawardene will travel to Zimbabwe, where Sri Lanka is set to play the WorldCup qualifying matches. According to the sources in the SLC, the 46-year
Johnson Charles replaces Gudakesh Moties in West Indies World Cup Qualifier squad
The two-time ODI World Cup winnerWest Indies could not directly qualify for the World Cup this time. TheCaribbean will therefore have to play in the qualifiers. The squad for thatq
Sri Lanka drop Angelo Mathews for ODI World Cup Qualifier
Sri Lanka will be without veteranall-rounder Angelo Mathews in the battle for a place in the ICC ODI World Cup2023. There are surprises in the 15-man squad for the World Cup qualif
Nepal announce strong squad for ODI World Cup Qualifier
There are still 2 places vacantin the 2023 ODI World Cup. 10 teams are competing in the qualifiers to getthose 2 places. Nepal have announced a 16-member strong squad for thequalif