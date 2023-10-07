ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 News
Sri Lanka to take on South Africa in WC clash
It is a day of two World Cup matches, where Sri Lanka and South Africa will be battling against each other to get off a winning start. The match will start at 2 30 pm.Sri Lanka are
Bangladesh to start their WC journey against Afghanistan
It is finally time for Bangladesh to make their mark in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, as the Tigers will be taking on Afghanistan. the match will begin tomorrow at 11 am.Banglade
Pakistan to take on Netherlands in WC clash
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, is already underway, and the viewers all around the globe have another exciting match in their hand. Pakistan will be facing Netherlands in the seco
Conway and Ravindra destroy defending champs England to kickoff WC
New Zealand start their World Cup campaign in the most perfect way possible, as Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra hand defending champions England a massive defeat. The Kiwis beat E
England to take on New Zealand to kickstart WC
The most awaited event of the year is finally here. The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is all set to begin, and the opening clash is a mouth watering one, as defending champions Englan
Shanaka: As a group, we are looking forward to the World Cup
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka is looking forward to the World Cup. Despite of being pegged down by a few injury cases, Shanaka still believes that their side will be able to make
Shahidi: We are expecting the same that the people will come there and support us in the stadium
Afghanistan captainHashmatullah Shahidi believes that the support from the crowd will be a major boost for them in the upcoming World Cup. He also added that his batting side will
Buttler: We always want to try and be at the head of the curve
England captain Jos Buttler has backed their approach of playing cricket, and has mentioned that it will not be a problem even if they fail at times, as they believe that this appr
Cummins: You feel like half the world's tuning in to watch whenever India play Pakistan in a World Cup.
The ICC Cricket World Cup is knocking right on the door, and the day before the mega event kicks off, all the captain came together for a "Captain's Meet". Over there, Australian s
ICC announces the prize money for the World Cup
The ICC have announced the prize money for the avalanche of Cricket, Men's World Cup 2023. The winners will win 4 million USD from ICC along with the coveted World Cup trophy, the
Hasan Ali replaces injured Naseem Shah as Pakistan announce their World Cup squad
Pakistan announced their squad for the upcoming World Cup in India which commences from October, 5. Hasan Ali replaced injured Naseem Shah, while leg spinner Usama Mir got a call f
Smith expects to have a pain-free world cup after taking Cortisone injection
The Australian star batter Steve Smith is back to the nets after he had a cortisone injection which helped him overcome the wrist tendon injury he suffered during the Ashes in Engl