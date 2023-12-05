Ian Chappell News
Cummins has earned the right to remain captain for as long as he wants the role: Chappell
Australia's World Cup-winningcaptain Pat Cummins has been showered with praise. Cummins' brilliant captaincyin the final saw Australia win the World Cup by stopping a formidable te
Pat Cummins has gone beyond being a good captain: Ian Chappell
Former Australian skipper Ian Chappell reserved the highest respect for Australian skipper Pat Cummins for the way he led the team from the vanguard in the recently concluded ICC M
Ian Chappell retires from commentary
Former Australian captain IanChappell has retired from commentary. His voice will never be heard from thecommentary room again during the game. Chappell has been commentating for 4
Chappell questions about the Test status of Afghanistan and Ireland
Australian great Ian Chappell isworried whether the status of Test cricket will decrease in the era of T20cricket's popularity. He thinks that even if Test cricket survives in thef
T10 isn't a format professional players should embrace: Chappell
Back in those days, cricket used to have only two formats, i.e. One-Day Internationals and the Test cricket. The ODI cricket used to be played in the form of 60 overs. However, the
Cummins will be miles ahead of Root as skipper by the end of The Ashes: Chappell
The all-important Ashes Test series began on December 8 at The Gabba in Brisbane. The hosts, Australia did all the damage to England on an opening day. The damage was so bad that t
Former cricketers criticize appointment of Smith
Once again there is a ruckus in the Australian team due to the ‘sandpaper scandal’. Australia named Pat Cummins as captain just ahead of the Ashes series after Tim Paine stepped do
Smith is not the right candidate to lead Australia again: Ian Chappell
Former Australian skipper Ian Chappell reckons Steve Smith is not the ideal candidate to skipper the national team again as Australia are looking for possible contenders to lead th
Ian Chappel reckons India as favorites for India-England Test series
Former Australian cricketer and cricket expert Ian Chappell reckoned India as the favorites for the Test series between India and England.Virat Kohli and his men are gearing up for
LBW and Leg Bye laws to remain unchanged: MCC
Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the world’s most active cricket club and the guardian of the Laws of the game will not change laws on LBW and Leg Byes.Former Australia captain Ian C
If BCCI wants, no one can stop them from hosting IPL: Ian Chappell
The former Australia captain Ian Chappell feels that if India want no one can stop them from hosting the Indian Premier League (IPL) in place of the T20 World Cup.Almost all games
Ian Chappell makes his pick between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith
Virat Kohli and Steve Smith unquestionably the best two batsmen in World cricket at present, can say for sure. It is a never ending debate as to who is a better batsman between the