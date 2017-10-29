
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Hong Kong Sixes 2017
Hong Kong Sixes 2017 News
thumb

Live: Hong Kong World Sixes 2017, Day-2

Hong Kong World Sixes 2017 tournament is underway from yesterday at Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong. Eight teams including five Test playing countries- Australia, Bangladesh,  Pa

thumb

Afif's heroic effort seals victory for Bangladesh

In the Hong Kong Super Sixes, Bangladesh have won their 3rd match by six runs against Australia courtesy of young gun Afif Hossain's heroic all round performance. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়

thumb

Live: Hong Kong World Sixes 2017

Hong Kong World Sixes 2017 tournament is underway from today at Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong. Eight teams including five Test playing countries- Australia, Bangladesh,  Pakist

thumb

Bangladesh to participate in Hong Kong Sixes 2017

Hong Kong World Sixes tournament 2017, a tournament based of five overs consisting of six players for each team, is all set to start from 28 October at Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.