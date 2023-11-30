Home Series News
New Zealand women's announces strong squad for home series against Pakistan
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has unveiled its women's squad for the upcoming white-ball home series against Pakistan. The series of three T20Is followed by three ODIs is seen as a cru
Australia ODI series will be important for Shreyas and Suryakumar
India's three-match ODI series, starting with the first match on September 22 in Mohali, will be a litmus test for Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav, albeit for different reasons.S
BCCI announces schedule for home series against Australia, Afghanistan and England
India host Australia, Afghanistan and England in bilateral series in promising 2023/24 home season.The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the highly anticip
Pakistan Women’s Team Set To Host A White-Ball Series Against South Africa
The South African women's cricket team will embark on its first-ever tour of Pakistan between August and September this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Friday.T
CWI announce schedule for home series against India
India will start its next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle next month with a two-test series in the West Indies followed by eight games with limited games, the Caribbean Cricket
South Africa host Australia for white ball series ahead of ODI World Cup
South Africa and Australia will face off in a white ball series featuring three T20Is and five ODIs from August 30th to September 17th. The tour begins with the T20I series, while
I'm ready to take on any role in the team, said Saim Ayub
Pakistan's dynamic young batter Saim Ayub claimed he watched videos of Saeed Anwar's batting and wished to be idolized like the legendary batter.Pakistan's rising star Saim Ayub is
PCB announce coaching staff for home series against New Zealand
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the management of the men's national team for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against New Zealand.The Pakistan Cricket Board (
Umar Gul is likely to continue as Pakistan bowling coach
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to settle for Umar Gul as bowling coach for the T20 and ODI home series against New Zealand, starting with the opening of T20I at Lahore'
Pakistan announce squad for T20I, ODI series against New Zealand
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the squads for the one-day international (ODI) and T20 international (T20I) series against New Zealand on Tuesday.The Pakistan Cricket Bo
Afghanistan announce schedule for home series against Pakistan
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Tuesday announced the schedule of the T20I home series of three home games against Pakistan to be played in Sharjah from March 25-29.Afghanis
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul likely to miss home series against Sri Lanka: Report
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and opener KL Rahul are likely to miss their side's home series against Sri Lanka in January, according to sources.India captain Rohit Sharma and out-of