Highest Wicket taker News
Amit Mishra becomes third highest wicket taker in IPL history
Veteran wrist spinner Amit Mishra climbed to third in the list of all-time wicket-takers in Indian Premier League history when he surpassed Lasith Malinga's tally of 170 wickets in
Tim Southee becomes New Zealand’s second highest wicket-taker In Tests
Tim Southee overtook skipper Daniel Vettori to become New Zealand's second highest wicket-taker in Test matches on Thursday (9 March).Tim Southee becomes second-highest wicket-take
Southee becomes the leading wicket taker in T20Is
New Zealand pacesetter Tim Southee has overtaken Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan to become the leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket. The bowler achieved that milestone in hi
Shadab Khan becomes the second highest wicket taker for Pakistan in T20Is
Pakistani white-ball vice-captain Shadab Khan is now the second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is for the Men in Green.Pakistan easily defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs in the first game