Henry Nicholls News
"Pakistan incredibly safe for Cricket tours"- Henry Nicholls
New Zealand are set to play a 5 match T20I series in Pakistan before the ICC Men's T20 world cup commences from 1st June in the Caribbeans and the USA. Previously New Zealand withd
Huge blow for New Zealand as Conway to miss the first test due to thump injury, Nichols comes in place of him
The Black Caps have been dealt a major blow on the eve of the Test series against Australia, with opener Devon Conway ruled out with a thumb injury. Devon Conway had been Kiwis fir
Soumya Sarkar's valiant knock goes in vain as New Zealand take the series with one game to spare
New Zealand thumped Bangladesh by 7 wickets on Wednesday (20th December). Soumya Sarkar's career best 169 couldn’t decimate New Zealand as they comfortably chased down Bangladesh's
Henry Nicholls cleared of ball tampering charges
New Zealand Test batsman Henry Nicholls was acquitted of ball-tampering charges at a New Zealand cricket code of conduct hearing.New Zealand Cricket said Nicholls had been cleared
Henry Nicholls likely to face Ball-Tampering Charges
Test batsman Henry Nicholls has been accused of breaching New Zealand Cricket's code of conduct after he was reported by umpires for ball-tampering in a domestic first-class match
Fifties from Will Young and Nicholls flatten Bangladesh as New Zealand take the series by 2-0
New Zealand have annihilated Bangladesh by in the third ODI on Tuesday (26th September) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Najmul Hossain Shanto's lone 76 and some s
Lockie Ferguson taking positives despite abandoned first ODI
The first match of the three-matchODI series against New Zealand has been washed away by rain. New Zealand batted33.4 overs but rain came in the middle of their innings. Later, the
Heavy downpour enforces to call off the match between Bangladesh and New Zealand
The first ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand has been called off due to heavy downpour in Mirpur Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Earlier there have been drizzles but aft
New Zealand crush the Asian Lions with a complete whitewash
SL was 113-2 when they started the day and was behind of New Zealand for 303 runs.SL lost Mathews earlier on as he scored 2 consuming 44 balls. The fifty maker Kusal Mendis too was
Kane-Nicholls show put New Zealand in commanding position
New Zealand had a strong day yesterday and their old cliche Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls made it more stronger in this day. Kane and Nicholls put on a show in Wellington. The
India whitewash New Zealand and claim top spot in ICC ODI rankings
India have become number one inthe ICC ODI rankings by whitewashing New Zealand on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma'steam defeated New Zealand by 90 runs in the third and final ODI in Indore.
New Zealand name full-strength squad for West Indies tour
Bangladesh team visited WestIndies just a few days ago. India are now on a Caribbean tour. New Zealand willalso go to the country a few days later. And for this, New Zealand Cricke