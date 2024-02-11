Henrich Klaasen News
Sunrisers Eastern Cape win SA20 title
Batting first in the final,Sunrisers Eastern Cape made a huge collection of 204 runs. Durban’s SuperGiants could not match this huge target. Durban lost the final match by a hugema
Perak Mankad guides LSG to their tricky run chase over SRH
Lucknow Super Giants demolished Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets and 4 balls to spare in a high scoring game at Rajib Gandhi International Stadium on 13 may (Saturday). Electing to
Klassen's blitzkrieg innings helps proteas to level the series with WI
After losing the first match agonisingly South Africa bounced back in the third ODI and levelled the series by 1-1. Their regular captain Temba Bavuma was rested today and Markram
Six members tested COVID-19 positive ahead of Solidarity Cup
Cricket South Africa (CSA) has got a big shock before the start of their cricket resumption. CSA revealed that six people had been tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the 3 Te
3 possible replacements for de Villiers in T20
The former South Africa captain, AB de Villiers shocked the cricket world when he announced his retirement from International cricket with immediate effect. He is one of the greate