Heinrich Klassen News
I was waiting for the bad balls and tried to go after the ball: Klassen
Wicketkeeper batter Heinrich Klassen spoke after another batting domination by the Sunrisers Hyderabad, and this time it was against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. SRH smashed 28
IPL 2024: Watch - Ishan Kishan replicating Dhoni swag costing an extra run amidst Sunrisers Hyderabad's run rampage
Ishan Kishan who is known as 'pocket dynamite' was trying to make a run-out in MS Dhoni style during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
IPL 2024: Watch - Karma hits back Hardik Pandya after Rohit Sharma sending MI skipper to boundary line
In today's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya was sent back by Rohit Sharma as he took the responsibility during the slog overs of the game. Coming
Bumrah is the most complete T20 bowler in the world: Broad
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned to IPL after a year break due to injury. Bumrah took three wickets in the first match after his return. Broad called him the best T20 bowler in
Mohammad Siraj regains the number one ODI rank
India’s pace ace Mohammad Siraj became the number 1 ODI bowler yet again. His rampage spell [6-21] against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final dismantled the hosts for a measly 50, whi
All the records set by protea in an absolute onslaught in Centurion against Australia
Records have been broken in an absolute onslaught by Protea against Australia on Friday (15th September) at Supersport Park, Centurion. 416- Australia's second highest ODI total co
Heinrich Klassen's record breaking 175 crush Australia to square the series by 2-2
South Africa powered to a massive victory of 164 runs on Saturday (16th September). Heinrich Klassen's record breaking 174 and Millers quick-fire 82 helped them post a mammoth 416