Heather Knight News
Franchise cricket is not all about money: Chamari Athapaththu
Chamari Athapaththu, one of themost well-known women's all-rounders in Sri Lanka, believes that playingfranchise cricket is not just about the money but also about gaining newexper
Heather Knight to lead Sydney Thunder for WBBL
England captain Heather Knight will lead the Sydney Thunder in this year's WBBL, succeeding the retired Rachael Haynes.Dynamic England Women's captain Heather Knight will lead the
Sydney Thunder announce Heather Knight as captain for WBBL
Heather Knight, the currentcaptain of England, will take over as captain of the Sydney Thunder for theWomen's Big Bash League this year. Her predecessor, Rachael Haynes, hasretired
We had warned her: Deepti Sharma on his act of Mankading Charlie Dean
Ravichandran Ashwin's Mankadingincident of dismissing Jos Buttler didn't create as much of a controversy inthe Indian Premier League (IPL) as Deepti Sharma did when she did Mankad
Udeshika Prabodhani selected to play first FairBreak T20 in Dubai
Udeshika Prabodhani will be thesecond woman player from Sri Lanka to play in the first-ever privately-fundedFairBreak T20 women's cricket event in Dubai early next month. The event
Ebadot, Brevis nominated for POTM award
Mount Maunganui Test hero Ebadot Hossain and rising star Dewald Brevis, the South African to won the player of the tournament in the ICC U-19 World Cup, have been nominated for the
England cricketers donate £500,000 to help fighting coronavirus
England cricket team men and women cricketers have come forward to help the victims of the coronavirus crisis. The players in the central contract are donating a portion of their s
England cricket captain signs up as volunteer to fight coronavirus
The whole world is trembling with coronavirus fear. In such a situation, Heather Knight has decided to stand directly in front of the people of her country. She led the country in
Joe Root continues practice despite coronavirus terror
The whole world has stopped due to coronavirus. Sports are now stagnant. Players are relaxed as international and domestic sporting events take off. Most are in the home quarantine
ICC announces Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Team of the Tournament
At the end of the 8th edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the best team of the tournament comprising greatest performers of