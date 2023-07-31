Hayden Kerr News
Shakib shines as Galle Titans register super-over win
Shakib Al Hasan's team GalleTitans defeated Dambulla Aura in the super-over in the Lanka Premier League(LPL) on Monday (July 31). Both the teams put up a total of 180 runs and then
BBL: Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash Final after a dramatic and controversial final over
Hayden Kerr had a brilliant 98 unbeaten run, but controversy marred the end of the Sydney Sixers' exciting four-wicket win over the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League Challen