Harmeet Singh News
Sohail Khan's 4 wickets in 4 balls earns New York Warriors’ Win against Atlanta Riders
Sohail Khan bagged a hat-trickand picked four wickets of as many deliveries and then Jonathan Carter turnedon the style with the bat for the New York Warriors, as they walked off w
Harmeet Singh opts to play in the Major Cricket League in the USA
India domestic cricketer Harmeet Singh has chosen to quit plying his trade in India to play in theUnited States of America citing a lack of opportunities in their country. The left