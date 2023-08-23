
Harmeet Singh News
thumb

Sohail Khan's 4 wickets in 4 balls earns New York Warriors’ Win against Atlanta Riders

Sohail Khan bagged a hat-trickand picked four wickets of as many deliveries and then Jonathan Carter turnedon the style with the bat for the New York Warriors, as they walked off w

thumb

Harmeet Singh opts to play in the Major Cricket League in the USA

India domestic cricketer Harmeet Singh has chosen to quit plying his trade in India to play in theUnited States of America citing a lack of opportunities in their country. The left

