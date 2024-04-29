
Hardik Pandya News
thumb

Hardik Pandya's T20I Vice-Captaincy at Risk Amidst Struggles in IPL 2024

Earlier, former Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandaya was appointed as Mumbai Indians’ skipper, replacing Rohit Sharma in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.The decision fac

thumb

They should not give him that much priority: Irfan Pathan about Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya received harshcriticism on Saturday from Irfan Pathan, who demanded that the Indian team"not give him that much priority" and that the Mumbai Indians skipperperform w

thumb

"This game is becoming more and more closer"- Hardik Pandya after 10 run defeat to Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have beaten Mumbai Indians by 10 runs on Saturday (27th April). Aussie prodigious youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk's monstrous 84 off just 27 balls and Tristan Stubbs' b

thumb

Manjrekar does not include Kohli and Pandya in his WC squad

In 9 matches, 430 runs, averaging 61.42, with a strike rate of 145.76. This is Virat Kohli's performance in this IPL. There's no way to call this bad from any angle. However, Kohli

thumb

No Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul in Virendar Sehwag's T20 World Cup playing XI

Former cricketer Virender Sehwagselected his India XI for the Twenty20 World Cup, however star all-rounder HardikPandya was left out.There is less than a week tillIndia's T20 World

thumb

Dale Steyn takes a veiled dig at Hardik Pandya after MI's loss against RR

Once Hardik Pandya was named theMumbai Indians captain, he has been the target of constant criticism. Whatdidn't help either were the outcomes. Fans of MI, who have been veryantago

thumb

Hardik Pandya's hitting ability is going down: Irfan Pathan

Hardik Pandya-led MumbaiIndians' current Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) campaign has continued todisappoint. In their most recent match, the five-time champions faced offagainst

thumb

We put ourselves in trouble early on: Hardik

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya spoke after a heavy defeat against table toppers Rajasthan Royals. Mumbai lost the match by 9 wickets, as Rajasthan made light work of the chas

thumb

Uthappa on why Rohit was removed from captaincy

As MI fans search for the reason behind Rohit being replaced by Hardik as captain, former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has offered an explanation.It's been four months since Mumba

thumb

Michael Clarke picks Dhoni as the greatest finisher ever

Indian legendary wk-batter batter MS Dhoni is still playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, despite taking retirement from international Cricket back in 2019, he's still servin

thumb

Hardik Pandya fined INR 12 lakhs due to maintaining slow over rate

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined for Rs 12 lakhs for breaching code of conduct against PBKS on Friday (19th April).Hardik's side was found guilty after maintaini

thumb

"Everything is fake"- Rohit debunks the claims of his meeting with Ajit Agarkar and Rahul Dravid

India Cricket was buzzed in last two days with lots of speculation that Indian team captain Rohit Sharma had met with the chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Rahul Dravid. H

