
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Hampshire News
thumb

Vaughan reacts to controversial stumping incident in County Championship

A massive controversial incident took place during the County Championship match between Leicestershire and Hampshire. Talking about the game, Hampshire were head and shoulders abo

thumb

Yorkshire cancel Ashwin, Maharaj, Pooran's contract

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's deal to play part of the 2020 season at Yorkshire has been canceled. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic means domestic cricket in England will not

thumb

Hampshire cancel Nathan Lyon’s contract

When will England's domestic cricket season be played on the field in 2020? Nobody can answer that. Because the coronavirus epidemic has spread throughout Europe. It is also not ce

thumb

Watch: Bizarre run-out in Vitality Blast

Cricket has seen quite a lot of bizarre dismissals over the years. Sometimes, those dismissals appear to be strange and sometimes hilarious. In the end, out is out![caption id="att

thumb

James Vince eyes World Cup chance after Hale's omission

England batsman James Vince looks to make the best use of the opportunity to be settled in the England’s opening batsman slot that he gets on the omission of Alex Hales. Alex Hales

thumb

Proteas' Morris pens new deal with Hampshire

Proteas fast bowler Chris Morris will soon start a new innings in T20 Blast 2019 as he was roped in by Hampshire on Wednesday (May 8), a day after he was named in South Africa's Wo

thumb

Hampshire rope in Rahane as Markram replacement

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has teamed up with Hampshire as he will spice it up in the County Championship matches throughout May, June and July, the county confirmed

thumb

Hampshire sign Mujeeb for T20 Blast

Afghanistan's 17-year-old leg-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has signed for Hampshire for Vitality T20 Blast 2018. He is the third Afghan to play in this tournament.Rashid Khan was the f

thumb

Carberry hits ton on return from cancer

Michael Carberry has smashed a century in the Marleybone Cricket Club Universities match against Cardiff MCCU at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.  It was his first first-class match af

thumb

Abbott, Rossouw quit SA careers; set to join Hampshire

South Africa's Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw has decided to quit International for Kolpak deal with English county club, Hampshire. Abbott has signed for four years while Rossouw w

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.