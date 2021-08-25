
Hamish Bennett News
thumb

We'd love a series win in Bangladesh: Bennett

Hamish Bennett has said that New Zealand would love to go back home with a series win in Bangladesh after learning from the last visitors in the subcontinent - Australia.Bennett, t

thumb

Toss: Bangladesh elect to bowl first in 10-over match

Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bowl first due to the overcast condition and considering D/L method in the last T20I against Bangladesh at Eden Park, Auckland.The match h

thumb

All-rounder Phillips helps New Zealand seal T20I series win

Glenn Phillips smashed an unbeaten 58 off 31 balls and Daryl Mitchell struck another blistering unbeaten innings of 34 runs off 16 balls ensured New Zealand an another victory by 2

thumb

Devon Conway's international debut will excite me, says his coach

Devon Conway, the South Africa-born batsman who shifted to New Zealand few months ago, can't wait more to make his international debut, according to his professional coach Glenn Po

thumb

New Zealand announce squad for T20I series against India

New Zealand announced their final squad for the upcoming T20I series against India and Kane Williamson returns to the T20I side after missing out the last T20I assignment.India are

