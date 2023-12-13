Gujarat Giants News
Is Gambhir above the law of the Supreme Court, asks one of Sreesanth's family members
Former India cricketer GautamGambhir is known for his bad mouth. Time and again, he has been criticizing theselectors or players - be it the team selection or the performance of th
Watch: Sreesanth dismisses Martin Guptill with a sensational outswinger in LLC 2023
In the game of cricket, bowlers deliver vicious out-swingers to the batters in order to get the better of them. Well, the main characteristic of an out-swinger is that it moves awa
Hardik Pandya pays special tribute to MS Dhoni ahead of Qualifer 1
The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League has nearly reached the final stages. The likes of Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians have qu
IPL 2023: Aakash Chopra makes his prediction for DC vs GT clash
Delhi Capitals started their IPL 2023 campaign with a defeat over Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. Led by David Warner from the front, DC lost the game by 50 runs.Shubman GillOn th
Beth Mooney named as Captain of Gujarat Giants WPL 2023
The Gujarat Giants have named Australia's wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney as their captain for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League.Australia opener Beth Mooney will
Gujarat Giants unveil their first-ever jersey for 2023 WPL
The Gujarat Giants unveiled their kit for the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) inaugural campaign on Sunday, February 26. Ahmedabad franchise backed by Adani Sportsline became the
Gayle arrives to play for Gujarat Giants in Legends League cricket
Legends League Cricket 2022 has almost reached its business end stage. Meanwhile, Chris Gayle has landed in India to take LLC by storm as he would be playing for Gujarat Giants to
Gujarat Giants to clash with India Capitals in the Opener of Legends League Cricket
Legends League cricket begins with a bitter clash between former openers from India when India Capitals' Gautam Gambhir and Gujarat Giants' Virender Sehwag meet to open the 20-day