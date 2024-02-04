
Gudakesh Motie News
thumb

Sean Abbott stars in Australia's comfortable win against West Indies

Sean Abbott shined with bothbatting and bowling in the second match of the three-match ODI series. Australiawon by 83 runs against the West Indies thanks to Abbott's all-round skil

thumb

Shai Hope's sensible 63 takes Windies home to square the series

West Indies thrashed India by 6 wickets in the second ODI on Sunday (30th July) at Kensington Oval, Barbados. Motie and Romario Shepard bowled exceptionally well and then Shai Hope

thumb

Hetmyer, Thomas back in West Indies squad for India ODIs

Shimron Hetmyer has been broughtback into the team for West Indies’ three-match ODI series against India. PacerOshane Thomas has also returned to the national team after a year and

thumb

Johnson Charles replaces Gudakesh Moties in West Indies World Cup Qualifier squad

The two-time ODI World Cup winnerWest Indies could not directly qualify for the World Cup this time. TheCaribbean will therefore have to play in the qualifiers. The squad for thatq

thumb

West Indies announce squad for ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers

The team that will representCricket West Indies (CWI) in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers hasbeen announced today. To qualify for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in

thumb

Tagenarine Chanderpaul named in West Indies 'A' team for Bangladesh tour

West Indies 'A' team will come toBangladesh next Thursday to play three unofficial Test matches againstBangladesh 'A' team. This team will be led by Joshua da Silva, the regularkee

thumb

Holder's valiant knock keeps WI hope alive in Johannesburg

A dramatic collapse put South Africa in a par total of 320. They lost 8 wickets to score only 82 runs. It took Windies just four overs to skittle South Africa. The Proteas only cou

thumb

ICC announces February Player of the Month nominees

The ICC today announced the outstanding players nominated for the ICC Men's and Women's Awards of the Month for February 2023, capturing the exciting action that transpired in inte

thumb

Gabriel, Warrican, Motie ruturn to West Indies Test squad for Zimbabwe tour

Pacer Shannon Gabriel has madehis return to the West Indies Test squad after more than one year for the Zimbabwetour later this month. Spinners Jomel Warrican and Gudakesh Motie ha

thumb

Hetmyer, Paul, Motie ruled out of New Zealand ODI series

Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, andGudakesh Motie have all been ruled out of the three-match ODI series againstNew Zealand, which is scheduled to start from August 17.The series might

thumb

India grab 3-run victory in first ODI

West Indies could not score 200runs in any match in the recently concluded home series against Bangladesh. Butthis time it was the Caribbean who scored 305 runs against India. The

thumb

Live: Bangladesh to bowl as Nasum debuts

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has won the toss and decided to field in the first ODI of the three match series against West Indies. The Tigers have handed a debut to Nasum Ahmed.T

