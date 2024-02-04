Gudakesh Motie News
Sean Abbott stars in Australia's comfortable win against West Indies
Sean Abbott shined with bothbatting and bowling in the second match of the three-match ODI series. Australiawon by 83 runs against the West Indies thanks to Abbott's all-round skil
Shai Hope's sensible 63 takes Windies home to square the series
West Indies thrashed India by 6 wickets in the second ODI on Sunday (30th July) at Kensington Oval, Barbados. Motie and Romario Shepard bowled exceptionally well and then Shai Hope
Hetmyer, Thomas back in West Indies squad for India ODIs
Shimron Hetmyer has been broughtback into the team for West Indies’ three-match ODI series against India. PacerOshane Thomas has also returned to the national team after a year and
Johnson Charles replaces Gudakesh Moties in West Indies World Cup Qualifier squad
The two-time ODI World Cup winnerWest Indies could not directly qualify for the World Cup this time. TheCaribbean will therefore have to play in the qualifiers. The squad for thatq
West Indies announce squad for ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers
The team that will representCricket West Indies (CWI) in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers hasbeen announced today. To qualify for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in
Tagenarine Chanderpaul named in West Indies 'A' team for Bangladesh tour
West Indies 'A' team will come toBangladesh next Thursday to play three unofficial Test matches againstBangladesh 'A' team. This team will be led by Joshua da Silva, the regularkee
Holder's valiant knock keeps WI hope alive in Johannesburg
A dramatic collapse put South Africa in a par total of 320. They lost 8 wickets to score only 82 runs. It took Windies just four overs to skittle South Africa. The Proteas only cou
ICC announces February Player of the Month nominees
The ICC today announced the outstanding players nominated for the ICC Men's and Women's Awards of the Month for February 2023, capturing the exciting action that transpired in inte
Gabriel, Warrican, Motie ruturn to West Indies Test squad for Zimbabwe tour
Pacer Shannon Gabriel has madehis return to the West Indies Test squad after more than one year for the Zimbabwetour later this month. Spinners Jomel Warrican and Gudakesh Motie ha
Hetmyer, Paul, Motie ruled out of New Zealand ODI series
Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, andGudakesh Motie have all been ruled out of the three-match ODI series againstNew Zealand, which is scheduled to start from August 17.The series might
India grab 3-run victory in first ODI
West Indies could not score 200runs in any match in the recently concluded home series against Bangladesh. Butthis time it was the Caribbean who scored 305 runs against India. The
Live: Bangladesh to bowl as Nasum debuts
Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has won the toss and decided to field in the first ODI of the three match series against West Indies. The Tigers have handed a debut to Nasum Ahmed.T