I think it makes us stronger: Graeme Swann happy with Moeen Ali's return
Former England spinner GraemeSwann believes that England are in a stronger position than before after all-rounderMoeen Ali comes out of his retirement to replace the injured spinne
Sanju Samson is like young MS Dhoni, says Graeme Swann
The former England spinner thinks Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson comes across as a younger version of the great Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to his calm demeanor and ability to
Afghanistan can win the World Cup: Graeme Swann
If Afghanistan's standoutspinners Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed can keep their form up in the Indianconditions, former England spinner Graeme Swann believes they have the bestopportun
India will turn around: Swann
Just when most cricket geniusesfind the result against Pakistan pretty alarming for Indian Cricket Team, a former English cricketer has come out with theory how it could be helpful
Weird to see that it was Faf du Plessis who dropped the catch: Swann
Former England spinner Graeme Swann has surprised to see Faf du Plessis’ dropped catch against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).Mumbai Ind
He's not the big cheese anymore, the big mac, the Big Show: Swann on Maxwell
Former England spinner Graeme Swann has said that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has surprised him more than anyone after playing an all-new role in th
Morgan is for England what Dhoni used to be for India: Swann
England had tough times dealing with the Indian spinners during the Test series. The English batsmen fell prey to Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel as the spin duo dismantled Engl
Sangakara reveals why Ganguly went to their dressing room at night
Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara has revealed that during the 2002 Champions Trophy final, Sourav Ganguly had reached out to the Lankan dressing room before the big day. A
England players were jealous of Kevin Pietersen: Michael Vaughan
Kevin Pietersen was born in South Africa but chose England as his national team. The right-handed batsman made his England debut in 2004. Later he also gave leadership to England.
I’d want my sister to marry Stokes: Swann's cheeky tweet after heroic knock
Ben Stokes turned out to be the hero for England once again as he pulled off a thrilling win for the hosts with the last man in the wicket.In a standout contest in the third Ashes
He is a modern day Jesus - Swann on Kohli's walk-off against Pakistan
Former English spinner Graeme Swann was impressed with Virat Kohli's gesture of walking away against Pakistan.In the modern day cricket, it is very rare that the batsman walks away
Swann predicts WC 2019 winner
The intriguing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 has started ever so well. Going by the initial signs, Australia, India, England and New Zealand look pretty strong and it is likely that t