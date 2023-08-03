
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Gloucestershire News
thumb

Gloucestershire Sign Pakistani All-Rounder Anwar Ali for One Day Cup

Gloucestershire have signed ex-Pakistan pace bowler Anwar Ali until the end of the One Day Cup campaign.Gloucestershire Cricket are delighted to announce the signing of Pakistani p

thumb

Zafar Gohar signs new contract with Gloucestershire

Pakistani spinner Zafar Gohar has signed a new deal with Gloucestershire to keep him at the Seat Unique Stadium until at least the 2024 season.Left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar has sign

thumb

Naseem Shah leaves the T20 Blasts and returns to Pakistan due to 'family emergency'

Naseem Shah, the Pakistani fast bowler, has returned home from his stint at County Cricket near Gloucestershire after his father fell ill.Pakistan's young pacer Naseem Shah, who re

thumb

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir signs with Gloucestershire

Mohammad Amir will returnto first-class cricket after a gap of three years for a short-termdeal with Gloucestershire in the County Championship.Amir lastplayed afirst-class match i

thumb

Hasan Ali claims figures of 6/47 in County Championship

Pakistanpacer Hasan Ali produced a special performance for Lancashire injust his second match of County Championship. He returned figures 6/47 in the first innings against Gloucest

thumb

Watch: Phillips hits an astonishing reverse-sweep six in County cricket

It takes brains and brawns to execute a different type of shot during the passage of the play. There are several skilled batsmen in the present era where they rely on power while h

thumb

Gabriel joins Gloucestershire

Gloucestershire received a massive boost ahead of County Championship climax as they have roped in West Indies seamer Shannon Gabriel for the last three County Championship matches

thumb

Munsey blasts iconic 25-ball century for Gloucestershire

They say records are meant to be broken and thanks to Scotland batsman George Munsey who played the knock of his life by unleashed his power ever so well as he record-breaking cent

thumb

Worcestershire seal first Final Day Appearance

After more than an age, Worcestershire sealed first Final Day Appearance at NatWest T20 Blast.In a tense Vitality Blast quarter final at New Road, Worcestershire, through beating G

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.