Gloucestershire News
Gloucestershire Sign Pakistani All-Rounder Anwar Ali for One Day Cup
Gloucestershire have signed ex-Pakistan pace bowler Anwar Ali until the end of the One Day Cup campaign.Gloucestershire Cricket are delighted to announce the signing of Pakistani p
Zafar Gohar signs new contract with Gloucestershire
Pakistani spinner Zafar Gohar has signed a new deal with Gloucestershire to keep him at the Seat Unique Stadium until at least the 2024 season.Left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar has sign
Naseem Shah leaves the T20 Blasts and returns to Pakistan due to 'family emergency'
Naseem Shah, the Pakistani fast bowler, has returned home from his stint at County Cricket near Gloucestershire after his father fell ill.Pakistan's young pacer Naseem Shah, who re
Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir signs with Gloucestershire
Mohammad Amir will returnto first-class cricket after a gap of three years for a short-termdeal with Gloucestershire in the County Championship.Amir lastplayed afirst-class match i
Hasan Ali claims figures of 6/47 in County Championship
Pakistanpacer Hasan Ali produced a special performance for Lancashire injust his second match of County Championship. He returned figures 6/47 in the first innings against Gloucest
Watch: Phillips hits an astonishing reverse-sweep six in County cricket
It takes brains and brawns to execute a different type of shot during the passage of the play. There are several skilled batsmen in the present era where they rely on power while h
Gabriel joins Gloucestershire
Gloucestershire received a massive boost ahead of County Championship climax as they have roped in West Indies seamer Shannon Gabriel for the last three County Championship matches
Munsey blasts iconic 25-ball century for Gloucestershire
They say records are meant to be broken and thanks to Scotland batsman George Munsey who played the knock of his life by unleashed his power ever so well as he record-breaking cent
Worcestershire seal first Final Day Appearance
After more than an age, Worcestershire sealed first Final Day Appearance at NatWest T20 Blast.In a tense Vitality Blast quarter final at New Road, Worcestershire, through beating G