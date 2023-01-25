Glenn Pocknall News
Dhammika Prasad among three shortlisted for Nepal head coach post
Former Sri Lankan fast bowlerDhammika Prasad is now one of the three coaches shortlisted for the headcoach of the Nepal cricket team.According to the highly placedsources in CAN (C
New Zealand felt they could defend 93 to save series
New Zealand have been handed their first T20I series loss to Bangladesh, but the visitors still believed they could level the series 2-2.Bangladesh bowlers stepped up bowling New Z
New Zealand ready to 'fight fire with fire'
Coming from 2-0 behind, New Zealand are looking for ways to pay Bangladesh back with levelling the five-match series in the fourth T20I.The Kiwis had a horror start to the tour aft
Scoring 100 is a challenge: NZ coach
New Zealand batters were out of sorts against Bangladesh in the first T20I which they lost by seven wickets.The visitors were restricted to their joint-lowest total in T20Is - 60 i
Kiwis searching ways to combat Fizz threat
New Zealand are eyeing to tackle cutter master Mustafizur Rahman as they seek a series win in the five-match T20I series in Bangladesh.Mustafizur recently recorded seven wickets at
Conway's debut innings will be remembered for many years, says coach
New Zealand's Devon Conway is the fourth debutant in the history of cricket who has scored a century and batted through the first Test day. The other three are: Australia's Charles