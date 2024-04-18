
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Glenn Maxwell News
thumb

IPL 2024 : RCB Glenn Maxwell Injury Update KKR vs RCB

Glenn Maxwell's underwhelming performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is causing problems for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. So far in this 17th edition of the IPL, R

thumb

Maxwell signs with Washington Freedom for Major League Cricket

Star Aussie all rounder Glenn Maxwell has signed with Washington Freedom to play thr Major League Cricket 2024 along with his teammates - Travis Head and Steve Smith under the coac

thumb

Ponting supports Maxwell's decision to take break from cricket

Glenn Maxwell's decision to takea break during the IPL 2024 season was supported by former Australia captainand Delhi head coach Ricky Ponting, who stated that the team management

thumb

Maxwell takes "mental and physical break" after a tough start to the IPL

Glenn Maxwell has elected to take a break from the Indian Premier League (IPL) to refresh himself physically and mentally after imploring Royal Challengers Bengaluru management pic

thumb

Glenn Maxwell doubtful for the next match against SRH

Australian star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is doubtful for the next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 15th April at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangaluru. According to News 24, Glenn

thumb

IPL 2024: Maxwell touches an embarrassing record against Mumbai Indians

Glenn Maxwell is having a rough patch for Royal Challengers Bangaluru in this season of IPL. Today against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium he touched an embarrassing record

thumb

"I Hope India Don't Pick Him" - Glenn Maxwell Jokingly Hopes India Doesn't Pick Virat Kohli for T20 World Cup

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell has added a humorous touch to the ongoing debate about Virat Kohli's selection for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Maxwell, who plays alongs

thumb

"Both Green and Maxwell are under pressure"- Tom Moody underlines on how RCB can fit Will Jacks

It's been a barren run so far for Royal Challengers Bangaluru in this season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Barring Virat Kohli, the batting lineup has been insipid for RCB.

thumb

"Mayank's consistent high pace is rare" - says Maxwell

Mayank Yadav has been a find of the IPL season for India. He has played two IPL matches for Lucknow Super Giants and won man of the match in both of the games. Mayank YadavGlenn Ma

thumb

RCB batting coach Neil McKenzie backs Glenn Maxwell amid poor start in IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)batting coach Neil McKenzie thinks Australian star cricketer Glenn Maxwell willget back his form soon in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.Last

thumb

Australia considering extra spinner for T20 World Cup

Australia want to add a third spin bowler to their T20 World Cup team. To go to the World Cup, they want to bring along another spin bowler along with Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell.

thumb

Afghanistan Cricket Board disappointed with Cricket Australia's decision

Cricket Australia has postponed yet another bilateral series against Afghanistan citing human rights violations against women and girls and their non-participation in cricket in Af

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.