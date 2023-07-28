George Linde News
Taskin takes three wickets but Bulawayo Braves lose by 7 runs
The Durban Qalandars fought hardagainst the Sikandar Raza-led Bulawayo Braves, and defeated them by 7 runs inwhat was a very closely contested game at the Harare Sports Club, in th
Cape Town Samp Army maintain top spot on points table
The Cape Town Samp Army continuedto be a step ahead of their rivals, as they eased past the Durban Qalandars andwon by 4 wickets, with an over to spare, here at the Harare Sports C
The George Linde Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Former cricketer George Linde is a brilliant player from South Africa. He is also called GF Linde. George Linde's role in cricket is a former Batsman of Country and his batting sty
Pollard, Bravo secure series-levelling win
West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo were the top performers for West Indies as they defeated South Africa by 21 runs to level the five-match series 2-2 in the fourt
Bowlers power South Africa to level series
From 0-1 behind, South Africa have bounced back to level five-match series 1-1, beating West Indies by 16 runs in the second T20I in St George's.[caption id="attachment_168098" ali
Nortje bags four in CSA 2020-21 awards
South African right-arm fast bowler Anrich Nortje bagged four awards to his name in the annual CSA 2020-21 awards.South African right-arm fast bowler is having a great time in Sout
All-round Linde leads Proteas to level series
Hosts South Africa have levelled the four-match T20 series against Pakistan at 1-1 by picking up a convincing six-wicket win at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Monday (April 12),
South Africa's review should have been reinstated, say former cricketers
Few commentators and the former cricketers believe that the visiting South African team should have one of its three allotted review quota should have been reinstated.In the 37th o