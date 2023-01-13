Gareth Delany News
Garry Ballance starts his Zimbabwe career with emphatic 5-wicket win over Ireland
After more than five and a halfyears, former England cricketerGary Ballance has played international cricket. He has also contributedwith the bat in the first match for his home co
Williamson's 61 almost ensures New Zealand's semi-final participation
New Zealand are the favorite tofinish Group 1 of the Super 12 stage at the top after their third win and total7 points in five matches with a healthy net run rate (NRR). They beat
Bowlers, Kusal star in Sri Lanka's comfortable 9-wicket win against Ireland
Sri Lanka have registered an easywin in their first match against Ireland on Sunday (October 23) in Hobart. Theybeat the Irish by a big margin of 9 wickets.Bowlers bowled really we
Ireland qualify for Super 12s eliminating two-time champions West Indies
Ireland have knocked out West Indiesfrom the group stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and secured the Super 12spot on Friday (October 21) in Hobart. They just crushed the two-tim
Raza's 82* propels Zimbabwe to stunning win over Ireland
Zimbabwe have kicked off their WorldCup campaign with an easy win of 31 runs against Ireland in the ICC Men’s T20World Cup 2022 on Monday (October 17) in Hobart.After being sent to
Rashid, Najibullah set up series decider
Najibullah Zadran made a bigimpact once again as Afghanistan beat South Africa by 27 runs in arain-affected fourth T20 international to level the series. But it was RashidKhan, who
Bowlers, Balbirnie give Ireland an easy win
Ireland have registered theirsecond win against Afghanistan on Thursday (August 11) in Belfast and lead the five-matchT20I series by 2-0. Brilliant bowling from the Irish bowlers a
Parnell's five-for helps South Africa to whitewash Ireland
South Africa have beaten Irelandby a huge margin of 44 runs in the second and final T20I in Bristol, England.With this victory, the Proteas achieved the glory of whitewashing the o
Ireland grab dominating win against Bangladesh
Bangladesh have lost to Irelandby 33 runs in their second official warm-up match of the T20 World Cup.Earlier, Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in the first official warm-up match. Battin
Saif, Shamim put Bangladesh to another emphatic win against Ireland
Bangladesh Emerging Team have won by 6 wickets against Ireland A in the 3rd ODI of the five-match series. As a result, the hosts go ahead 2-0 in the 5 match series. The first ODI w
Balbirnie to lead as Ireland announce 14 members squad
Cricket Ireland has chosen a dynamic 14-player squad for first one-day international match against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The first match is going to take place