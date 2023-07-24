Galle Gladiators News
Taskin, Hridoy get proposal to play in LPL
Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed andyoung batter Towhid Hridoy have received an offer to play in the Lanka PremierLeague (LPL). But it depends on Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) whethe
Mohammad Hasnain denied NOC for LPL 2022
8 Pakistani cricketers willparticipate in the Lankan Premier League (LPL) this time. Mohammad Hasnain alsogot the team. But the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has declined Hasnain’s
LPL 2022: Mickey Arthur switches to Dambulla team, Sanath Jayasuriya Kandy's mentor
Sri Lanka's former head coachMickey Arthur, who was scheduled to be the head coach of the Galle Gladiatorsteam in the third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will now, inst
LPL 2022 to begin with explosive doubleheader
The stage is set, and the playersare ready for the contest as the curtains come down for the Lanka PremierLeague (LPL) 2022. The league is all set to start on the 6th December 2022
LPL signs Sanath Jayasuriya and Wasim Akram as brand ambassadors
Not even a month left before thestart of the Lankan Premier League (LPL). The third season of LPL will be heldfrom December 6 to 23. In view of this event, two legends of cricket,
LPL to start on December 6
Last month, the Sri Lankan CricketBoard (SLC) fixed the new schedule of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) afterpostponing the third season last month. According to this schedule, this
Dananjaya's bowling action cleared by ICC
Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya has been allowed to bowl again after passing a test of bowling action. The International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Friday that
Jaffna Stallions crowned as LPL 2020 champions
Jaffna Stallions led by Thisara Perera crowned as the champions of the inaugural edition of Lanka Premier League.Sri Lanka Cricket Board managed to conduct the inaugural edition of
No replacement for injured Mathews for South Africa tour
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will not send a replacement for Angelo Mathews, who has been ruled out of the forthcoming South Africa tour."Angelo Mathews has sustained a hamstring injury
Two more players leave LPL
Not long after the departure of Shahid Afridi (Galle Gladiators) and Aftab Alam (Dambulla Viiking) from the Lanka Premier League (LPL), two more players are scheduled to leave the
Afridi, Aftab out of LPL 2020
There has not been any good news for Galle Gladiators. Their captain, Shahid Afridi, who joined the squad late because of his 9-month old youngest daughter's illness, is leaving th
Afridi lashes out at young Naveen-ul-Haq
Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi expressed his contradiction and glared towards youthful Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq for his violent conduct. The pacer showed this kind of