Fortune Barishal News
Mushfiqur keeps faith in Soumya
Soumya Sarkar is a cricketer whobrings a lot of potential in the country's cricket. However, how much he hasbeen able to leave an impression of his potential or ability on theinter
"A team was laughing when we took Taijul in the draft"
Taijul Islam can be called thehidden hero of the country's cricket. Despite bringing success to Bangladeshregularly in Test cricket, the discussion is much less than other crickete
Tamim doesn't play to answer any critic
Tamim Iqbal's team Fortune Barishaltook home the BPL trophy. Barishal won the title by crushing Comilla Victoriansin the final. As a result of this great victory, Barishal became t
I think Saifuddin's inclusion was very important for us: Tamim
Fortune Barishal have become thechampion in this season of BPL. Barishal have been crowned the best afterdefeating four-time champions Comilla Victorians in the mega final. This is
A lot of things have to be right for me to come back: Tamim
A big question mark hangs overTamim Iqbal's international career. A lot has happened since announcing hissudden retirement last year. Tamim did not play in the ODI World Cup when h
Bayern Munich join BPL 2024 final excitement
The final frenzy of the tenthseason of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) has also touched the Germanfootball league Bundesliga club Bayern Munich. Before the start of the BPLfina
Tamim explains reason behind his absence in BPL trophy photoshoot ceremony
BPL final is knocking at the door.A photo session with the trophy was done on the morning before the match. Bothteams were supposed to have captains there, but neither team sent th
Salahuddin sees advantage for Comilla Victorians in BPL 2024 final
The heavyweight team of BPL isComilla Victorians. The four-time title-winning team has made it to the finalsthis time as well. Comilla, who have won consecutive championships in th
David Miller confirmed to play for Fortune Barishal in BPL 2024 final
David Miller will play thisyear's BPL final in Fortune Barishal's jersey. The South African batter wasscheduled to play till the second qualifier but agreed to play in the final at
"Comilla are used to playing these big matches, used to playing finals"
Win or Win- Slogan of ComillaVictorians. At least losing in the final is not on the team's syllabus. They playedBPL final four times till now, never lost. The most successful team
BCB finalizes time schedule of BPL 2024 final
Finally, the two finalists of the10th season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) have been finalized. ComillaVictorians had already reached the final, this time Fortune Barishal bec
Rangpur coach Sohel Islam not thinking about Shakib-Tamim's personal clash
Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal'sconflict is now known to all. The two stars faced each other in the BPL match,but now the conflict has come to the fore. Shakib's dismissal of Tami