James Anderson completes 1000 first-class wickets
England legend James Anderson has reached his much-anticipated milestone - 1000 wickets in first-class cricket.Playing for Lancashire against Kent on his home ground Old Trafford,
Blundell's bizarre dismissal was a 'freak occurrence', says team coach
New Zealand and Wellington opening batsman Tom Blundell's bizarre dismissal of obstructing the field was a freak occurrence, according to his team coach Glenn Pocknall.On Sunday, t
Burgess 'amazed' at being world's new oldest living first-class cricketer
Now with the passing away of Vasant Raiji, the oldest living first-class cricketer in the world is New Zealander Alan Burgess (born 1 May 1920), who appeared in 14 FC matches, most
Twelve Pakistani cricketers find themselves stuck in Sri Lanka
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, most of the international flights have been on suspension for a while now. Meanwhile, a group of Pakistani first-class cricketers has now got stuc
Indian cricketer breaks 125-year-old world record
BIPIN DANIA world record created by an Indian bowler in the First Class match in February this year has gone unnoticed, according to Bharath Seervi, the cricket statistician.Speaki
Pushpakumara takes all ten wickets in a first-class innings
Sri Lanka leg-spinner Malinda Pushpakumara has taken all 10 wickets in an innings in first-class cricket while playing for Colombo Cricket Club against Saracens Sports Club.Pushpak
Fawad Alam breaks dressing room window after getting timed out
The Pakistan cricketer Fawad Alam got out in an unusual dismissal "dismissed timed out" in a Lancashire League game between Clitheroe Cricket Club 1st XI and Colne Cricket Club.[ca
Mizanur equals Tamim's three hundreds in a row record
In country's first class cricket, no player has scored 4 hundreds in a row yet. Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has scored three. In the ongoing NCL after scoring three hundreds in a
Watch: Starc grabs two hattricks in one match
Hat-trick is a thing in Cricket which is a rare sight and doesn't happen everyday. It is a treat to watch a bowler taking three wickets in three balls and turn the game around out
Sangakarra's first class career comes to an end
When someone asks what is consistency, many people in the cricket world remembers Kumar Sangakarra's name. The former Sri Lankan captain was the backbone of the team and the day he
Gambhir suspended for four matches
Left-handed batsman Gautam Gambhir has been handed four-match suspension from first-class cricket for for his altercation with Delhi coach KP Bhaskar.Gambhir had criticised Bhaskar
Sangakkara hits five centuries in a row
Surrey batsman Kumar Sangakkara has brought up his fifth consecutive century in the first division of County Championship 2017-18 season. He is the eighth batsman to hit five centu