Khulna eliminated from BPL 2023 playoffs race after loss against Barishal
Fortune Barishal defeated KhulnaTigers by 37 runs in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Friday (February3) in Mirpur. With the loss, Khulna are out of the equation from
Top five run-scorers and wicket-takers in BCL 2022-23
The ODI edition of the 2022-23season of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) has been completed. BCB NorthZone and BCB South Zone faced each other in the final of this season. After
BCB North Zone claim BCL title
Litton Das-led BCB North Zonehave won the title in the ODI edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL)2022-23 season. Despite the failure of the batting, Nasir Hossain's incredi
Tamim 90 hunts down toppers Sheikh Jamal
Tournament's only two contenders Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj have faced defeats in round three in Super League phase of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Crick
Fazle Mahmud called in for New Zealand tour
Fazle Mahmud Rabbi has earned a maiden Test call-up to join Bangladesh for two-match tour of New Zealand.Fazle last played for Bangladesh in 2018.The 33-year-old comes in as replac
Ruyel takes fifer as Mohammedan end DPL on high note
Mohammedan Sporting Club have picked up their first win in the Super League phase in the last round of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) in a dominant way. They beat Prime Doleshwar Sport
Doleshwar win sets up last-round title decider
Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club’s 5-wicket win on Thursday (June 24) against Prime Bank Cricket Club has set a title-decider match between Prime Bank and Abahani Limited on Friday (J
Saifuddin, Munim lead Abahani to 7-wicket win
Abahani Limited have secured top spot once again in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) beating Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club by 7 wickets in a rain-affected match at Sher-e-Bangla Nati
Prime Bank maintain top spot
Prime Bank Cricket Club and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club have continued their good form as Shinepukur Cricket Club also won the bottom of the table clash in the first batch of fix
Shakib-less Mohammedan pull off narrow win over Old DOHS
The teams who’re currently in top 4 of the points table- Mohammedan Sporting Club, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club all have won their respective match
Abahani suffer first defeat in DPL, Doleshwar at the top
There have been three matches in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Monday (June 7) which see all the matches completed successfully as rain doesn’t inter
Imran stars with the bat to give Doleshwar first win
Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club has beaten Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity by 19 runs in day’s first of three matches on Wednesday in Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.