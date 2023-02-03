
Fazle Mahmud News
thumb

Khulna eliminated from BPL 2023 playoffs race after loss against Barishal

Fortune Barishal defeated KhulnaTigers by 37 runs in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Friday (February3) in Mirpur. With the loss, Khulna are out of the equation from

thumb

Top five run-scorers and wicket-takers in BCL 2022-23

The ODI edition of the 2022-23season of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) has been completed. BCB NorthZone and BCB South Zone faced each other in the final of this season. After

thumb

BCB North Zone claim BCL title

Litton Das-led BCB North Zonehave won the title in the ODI edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL)2022-23 season. Despite the failure of the batting, Nasir Hossain's incredi

thumb

Tamim 90 hunts down toppers Sheikh Jamal

Tournament's only two contenders Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj have faced defeats in round three in Super League phase of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Crick

thumb

Fazle Mahmud called in for New Zealand tour

Fazle Mahmud Rabbi has earned a maiden Test call-up to join Bangladesh for two-match tour of New Zealand.Fazle last played for Bangladesh in 2018.The 33-year-old comes in as replac

thumb

Ruyel takes fifer as Mohammedan end DPL on high note

Mohammedan Sporting Club have picked up their first win in the Super League phase in the last round of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) in a dominant way. They beat Prime Doleshwar Sport

thumb

Doleshwar win sets up last-round title decider

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club’s 5-wicket win on Thursday (June 24) against Prime Bank Cricket Club has set a title-decider match between Prime Bank and Abahani Limited on Friday (J

thumb

Saifuddin, Munim lead Abahani to 7-wicket win

Abahani Limited have secured top spot once again in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) beating Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club by 7 wickets in a rain-affected match at Sher-e-Bangla Nati

thumb

Prime Bank maintain top spot

Prime Bank Cricket Club and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club have continued their good form as Shinepukur Cricket Club also won the bottom of the table clash in the first batch of fix

thumb

Shakib-less Mohammedan pull off narrow win over Old DOHS

The teams who’re currently in top 4 of the points table- Mohammedan Sporting Club, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club all have won their respective match

thumb

Abahani suffer first defeat in DPL, Doleshwar at the top

There have been three matches in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Monday (June 7) which see all the matches completed successfully as rain doesn’t inter

thumb

Imran stars with the bat to give Doleshwar first win

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club has beaten Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity by 19 runs in day’s first of three matches on Wednesday in Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

