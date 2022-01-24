Fatima Sana News
Pakistan's Rizwan & Fatima Sana Wins ICC T20I & Emerging player of the Year award
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday named Pakistani wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan its T20I cricketer of the year for his sheer "consistency, irrepressible spir
Shakib nominated for Player of the Month
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is one of three male players to be nominated for ICC Player of the Month award for July.Shakib played an important role during Bangladesh's a